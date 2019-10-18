Aledo dominates Cleburne to extend district winning streak to 88 games

Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop looks to scramble against Denton Guyer during the first half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX. Special to the Star-Telegram

The Aledo Bearcats extended their district winning streak to 88 games with a 45-0 shutout win over Cleburne on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats (6-1, 5-0) needed only 58 seconds to get on the scoreboard as JoJo Earle scored on a 10-yard run en route to building a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

Aledo racked up 29 first downs and 478 total yards while holding Cleburne (4-3, 2-3) to 11 first downs and 219 total yards.

Aledo senior quarterback Jake Bishop had a highly efficient night as he completed 18 of 20 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

After Earle’s initial touchdown, DeMarco Roberts added an 11-yard scoring run, followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass from Bishop to Earle.

In the second quarter, Roberts added a 4-yard scoring run and Bishop later dropped a 50-yard dime to Money Parks to cap the first-half scoring at 35-0.

In the first half, Cleburne only reached the red zone once. On that lone red zone penetration, the Jackets faced a third down from the Aledo 19 early in the second quarter when Cleburne quarterback Gunner Hammond took a big hit on a pass attempt and didn’t return the rest of the night.

The Jackets settled for a 35-yard field goal attempt after the incompletion, which was blocked by Roberts.

Gavin Naquin, the Jackets’ leading receiver on the season, finished the game at quarterback for Cleburne. He completed 7 of 19 passes for 110 yards.

Aledo’s defense held Cleburne’s running attack to just 3.1 yards per carry.

Parks finished with 111 receiving yards on six catches for the Bearcats while Jeremiah James led Aledo with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

No. 1 Aledo will try for its 89th consecutive district win in Week 9 when the Bearcats visit Waco University. Cleburne hosts Everman.