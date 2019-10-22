Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings for October 22, 2019

If you need to update records, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (40-2), Previous (1): Wins over Eaton and Timber Creek. Next games vs. Fossil Ridge (10/22), Keller (10/25).

2. Mansfield (38-6), Previous (2): Wins over Summit and Waxahachie. Next games vs. SGP (10/22), Lake Ridge (10/25).

3. Lake Ridge (37-6), Previous (3): Wins over SGP and Cedar Hill. Next games vs. DeSoto (10/22), Mansfield (10/25).

4. Carroll (28-10), Previous (4): Wins over Timber Creek and Fossil Ridge. Next games vs. Keller (10/22), Keller Central (10/25).

5. Burleson (33-5), Previous (6): Wins over Seguin and Legacy. Next games vs. Everman (10/22), Granbury (10/25).

6. Boswell (27-13), Previous (7): Wins over Chisholm Trail and Coll. Heritage. Next games vs. Azle (10/22), Birdville (10/25).

7. Weatherford (27-12), Previous (5): Win over Richland, Lost to Trinity. Next games vs. SA Central (10/22), Abilene (10/25).

8. Keller (23-19), Previous (8): Win over Central, Lost to Guyer. Next game vs. Carroll (10/22), Nelson (10/25).

9. Grapevine (24-15), Previous (9): Wins over Brewer and Saginaw. Next games vs. Birdville (10/22), Coll. Heritage (10/25).

T10. Martin (29-6), Previous (10): Wins over YWLA and North Crowley. Next games vs. Rockwall (10/22), Sam Houston (10/25).

T10. Granbury (30-11), Previous (10): Wins over Crowley and Timberview. Next games vs. Seguin (10/22), Burleson (10/25).