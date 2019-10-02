Picking out the Top 10 Week 6 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 7 with a 6-0 record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 6 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 6 games in DFW:

1. Southlake Carroll vs. Denton Guyer

7 p.m. Friday (CH Collins Complex)

It’s only the second game of district play in 5-6A, but this fully has district title implications.

A wild finish in 2018 that saw Carroll win in the final seconds on a double pass from John Manero to Blake Smith. Those two are back this season for the No. 8 Dragons (4-0, 1-0).

Guyer is one up on Carroll at No. 7 in the 6A state rankings and are scoring 50 points per game.

The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) are coming off a 49-10 victory over Keller Central in Week 5. Carroll beat Keller.

Carroll sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,152 yards and 12 touchdowns. His counterpart, Guyer junior QB Eli Stowers, a Texas A&M commit, has accounted for 14 TDs.

Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs has rushed for nearly 700 yards and 10 TDs.

Denton Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) tries to get past defensive back Nathan Fingar (3) during the second half, Friday night, August 30, 2019 played at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

2. Crowley at Azle

7 p.m. Friday

Another game with district title implications is when the Eagles and Hornets meet on Friday night.

Crowley is 5-0 for the first time since 2013 after beating Saginaw 49-28 in Week 5. Azle is 4-1 and also 3-0 in district after beating Arlington Heights 50-21.

The Hornets dominated last year’s matchup, 42-7.

Crowley comes in ranked in the 5A area Top 10. It’s still early, but Azle is looking to repeat as district champs.

Azle RB Jacob Lee has rushed for 752 yards and 10 TDs. Crowley RB Dominique Johnson has rushed for 484 yards and 8 TDs during the past two games, including a career-high 322 yards in Week 4.

Crowley running back Dominique Johnson (7) scores 5 touchdowns against Saginaw, Friday night, September 27, 2019 played at Eagle Stadium in Crowley, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

3. Burleson vs. Burleson Centennial

7:30 p.m. Friday (Burleson ISD Stadium)

It’s the eighth installment of “The Boot” in Burleson ISD as the undefeated Elks take on the 4-1 Spartans.

The Elks lead the series 4-3, but the Spartans won last year 21-7.

Burleson remained perfect on the season and 3-0 in district after taking out Arlington Seguin. Centennial improved to 2-1 in district after Josh Garcia booted the game-winning 34-yard field goal over state-ranked Midlothian.

4. San Angelo Central vs. Euless Trinity

7 p.m. Friday (Pennington Field)

Euless Trinity is one of the new teams ranked in the Class 6A state rankings this week. The Trojans are also a top 10 area team in DFW. Trinity is 5-0 after opening district 42-7 against LD Bell, for its 22nd straight win over the Blue Raiders.

The Trojans are 2-0 at home this season and host the Bobcats, who are also 1-0 in District 3-6A following a 45-38 home win over Weatherford.

Whoever wins this game is in the driver’s seat to win district.

Trinity should be a heavy favorite. It beat Central 70-28 last season.

5. Dallas Bishop Lynch at Nolan Catholic

7 p.m. Friday

It’s the battle of DFW when the Friars and Vikings meet up at Doskocil Stadium.

Nolan is 5-0 and No. 2 in the Dave Campbell’s private school rankings. The Vikings beat Dallas Lincoln 42-0 in Week 5. Lynch was on a three-game winning streak until it was defeated by Cornerstone Christian from San Antonio, 50-35 in Week 5.

The Vikings only lost one game in the regular season last year, to Bishop Lynch 48-24.

Nolan running back Emeka Megwa (6) finds a huge hole to run and goes 78 yards for a touchdown against Celina during the first half, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

6. Haltom vs. Weatherford

7 p.m. Thursday (Kangaroo Stadium)

The Kangaroos are looking for their first five-win season since 2015 and they’ll have to do it against a Haltom squad that should be well-rested following a bye week.

Weatherford suffered its first loss last week against SA Central, but in the process did erase a 28-3 deficit.

Haltom, which won last year 39-29, is 2-2 after beating North Mesquite 49-32 in Week 4.

Four-star QB Ken Seals, a Vanderbilt commit, has over 1,200 yards passing. Haltom receiver Jace Washington ranks in the top 5 among area WRs with over 500 yards.

7. Grapevine at Birdville

7 p.m. Friday

A game that went down to the wire last season, where Birdville won 24-20.

We could see that again on Friday as the 3-1 Mustangs visit the 2-2 Hawks, with both teams winning their district openers. Grapevine beat Carrollton Creekview in OT and Birdville blew out Carrollton Turner.

Mustang QB Austin Alexander scored the game-winning 2-yard TD in Week 5.

Birdville QB Stone Earle, who committed to Abilene Christian, has 810 yards passing and 15 TDs this year.

8. Hebron at Coppell

7 p.m. Friday

The Hebron Hawks are 3-1 and 1-0 in District 6-6A as they visit Cowboys Stadium and Coppell, which comes in 2-2 and 1-0 in district play. A nail-biter in 2018 as Coppell won 16-15.

Hebron has won two straight over Fossil Ridge and Irving Nimitz.

Coppell beat MacArthur 42-6 in Week 5.

9. Rockwall-Heath vs. Mesquite

7:30 p.m. Friday (Hanby Stadium)

Mesquite is looking to rebound after suffering its first loss of the year to Mesquite Horn in Week 5.

The Skeeters are 4-1 and have outscored opponents 164-74.

Rockwall-Heath is 3-2 and is averaging nearly 40 points per game.

10. Boswell at Saginaw

7 p.m. Friday

The Wagon Wheel enters season No. 14 and it’s been all Boswell, which owns a 12-1 all-time record over Saginaw. Boswell has won 11 straight over the Rough Riders, its last loss coming in 2007.

However, it might be Saginaw’s year as the Rough Riders started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Saginaw is 4-1 after a loss to Crowley while Boswell is 2-2 with wins over Chisholm Trail and Brewer.

5 Others

Eaton vs. Fossil Ridge

Mesquite Horn vs. Rockwall

Dallas Hillcrest vs. Ranchview

Keller Central vs. Byron Nelson

Lebanon Trail vs. Lovejoy