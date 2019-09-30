Watch as Grapevine quarterback scores in overtime to send Mustangs to district win

Grapevine players romp through a banner before the game. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Grapevine opened up district play with a home game against Carrollton Creekview on Friday night and it looked like the visitors were going to squeak out a victory.

Creekview erased a 14-0 deficit to tie the game in the third quarter.

After a scoreless fourth, the two teams went to overtime.

Grapevine’s defense came up huge by blocking a field goal attempt that would’ve put Creekview up three points. A few plays later and quarterback Austin Alexander scored on a 2-yard keeper for the game-winning TD.

Alexander threw for 134 yards and a TD, and rushed in two scores. Grapevine outgained Creekview 301-184.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in 4-5A Division 1. They will play Birdville on Oct. 4.