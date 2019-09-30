High School Football

Watch as Grapevine quarterback scores in overtime to send Mustangs to district win

Grapevine players romp through a banner before the game. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019.
Grapevine players romp through a banner before the game. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram

Grapevine opened up district play with a home game against Carrollton Creekview on Friday night and it looked like the visitors were going to squeak out a victory.

Creekview erased a 14-0 deficit to tie the game in the third quarter.

After a scoreless fourth, the two teams went to overtime.

Grapevine’s defense came up huge by blocking a field goal attempt that would’ve put Creekview up three points. A few plays later and quarterback Austin Alexander scored on a 2-yard keeper for the game-winning TD.

Alexander threw for 134 yards and a TD, and rushed in two scores. Grapevine outgained Creekview 301-184.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in 4-5A Division 1. They will play Birdville on Oct. 4.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  