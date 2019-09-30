High School Football
Watch as Grapevine quarterback scores in overtime to send Mustangs to district win
Grapevine opened up district play with a home game against Carrollton Creekview on Friday night and it looked like the visitors were going to squeak out a victory.
Creekview erased a 14-0 deficit to tie the game in the third quarter.
After a scoreless fourth, the two teams went to overtime.
Grapevine’s defense came up huge by blocking a field goal attempt that would’ve put Creekview up three points. A few plays later and quarterback Austin Alexander scored on a 2-yard keeper for the game-winning TD.
Alexander threw for 134 yards and a TD, and rushed in two scores. Grapevine outgained Creekview 301-184.
The Mustangs improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in 4-5A Division 1. They will play Birdville on Oct. 4.
