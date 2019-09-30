High School Football

Watch as Richland calls trick play late to beat Abilene in District 3-6A action

With under a minute left against Abilene on Friday night, coach Ged Kates and the Richland Rebels pulled out their trick bag to earn their first victory in district play.

Trailing 34-28 with 50 seconds left, the Rebels executed a reverse to CJ Nelson.

Abilene did a good job sniffing it out, but the Eagles couldn’t record the tackle. Nelson was able to beat two defenders around the corner and get the throw off to Seth Wells for the game-winning 8-yard touchdown.

It was Wells’ second TD of the game as Richland gained 415 yards.

The Rebels won their first game of the season and snapped a five-game skid. They’ll play LD Bell on Oct. 11.

