PHOTOS: Bishop Dunne hands Fort Worth All Saints first loss

Bishop Dunne’s Nicholas Johnson makes a leaping catch in the red zone to set up a Falcons touchdown, with All Saints’ Kelvin Brewer defending on the play, Friday at McNair Field in Fort Worth. The Falcons won 14-2.
Bishop Dunne’s Simeon Evans (1) runs with the ball in the first half. The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
Bishop Dunne’s Josh Emmanuel (13. bottom left) scores a rushing touchdown. The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
The Saints’ Jacob Matlock (22) runs with the ball, pursued by Jordan Crook (2). The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
The Saints’ Jacob Matlock (22) gets folded up by the Bishop Dunne defense in the first half. The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
Bishop Dunne quarterback Simeon Evans (1) narrowly escapes being tackled for a loss by the Saints’ T. Love (4) in the first half The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
All Saints’ Mitchell Bothwell (81) can’t hold onto a pass as Kendall Newsom (7) hits him. The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
All Saints players, including Peyton Kramer (6), line up for the anthem before kickoff. The Bishop Dunne Falcons played the All Saints Saints at McNair Field in Fort Worth Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Falcons won 14-2.
