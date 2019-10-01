The week that was in high school football around DFW in Week 5; Braswell wins thriller

Eaton’s Max McCuiston (13) hauls in a touchdown pass from quarterback Amari Blount (8), defended by Timber Creek’s Jeremy Cook (28). The Eaton Eagles played the the Timber Creek Falcons at Keller ISD Stadium Thursday, September 26, 2019 Special

Every week, we’ll recap the week that was in high school football around Dallas-Fort Worth. During Week 5, here’s a look at the top games, biggest upset, best individual performance and best play.

Top Game

Braswell 59, Lovejoy 51 (3OT)

Lovejoy dominated Braswell 48-17 in 2018, the first time the two programs played.

But it the Bengals, who got out to a 21-7 halftime lead in Week 5.

Only the Leopards, who also trailed 24-7 and 30-14 in the third quarter, rallied to take a 37-30 lead with 4:25 to play on a 33-yard touchdown from RW Rucker to Luke Mayfield.

Cameron Lara scored with 2:19 to go that tied the game and send it to overtime.

Each team scored two TDs in the first two OTs and Braswell grabbed the 59-51 lead on Tristan McClary’s 1-yard TD run. It wasn’t done yet until Amari Banks sacked Rucker to end a game that saw nearly 1,100 yards of total offense.

Rucker finished with 412 total yards and 7 TDs. Mayfield had 14 catches, 135 yards and 4 TDs.

Braswell QB Greyson Thompson threw for 391 yards and 3 TDs. Cam Smith had 181 yards on 8 catches with 2 TDs.

Biggest Upset

Burleson Centennial 23, Midlothian 21

Not the biggest of upsets, but Midlothian did go into Week 5 undefeated and ranked No. 9 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A state rankings.

Consider looking at the box score and the Panthers should’ve won this game. More yards (322-164), first downs (19-11), fewer punts (4-6) and fewer penalties (2-7).

But the Spartans won the turnover battle as Midlothian fumbled three times. And they had the last laugh as Josh Garcia kicked the 34-yard field goal as time expired for the victory.

Best Individual Performance

He’s only listed at 5-7, but Myles Nash plays much bigger than he appears.

He showcased his talent against Fort Worth Country Day as the running back from Southwest Christian rushed 21 times for 308 yards and 3 TDs.

Nash led all players in the Fort Worth area in rushing during Week 5.

Southwest Christian won a good one, 39-37.

Record breaking night for 2020 RB @MylesNash4 as he goes 21 carries for 308 yards & 3 TDs vs Fort Worth Country Day!!! It’s time for people to wake up and take notice on Nash. pic.twitter.com/DdsIjwEWCE — Coach Quise (@Wreks_Sports) September 29, 2019

Best Play

You thought Garcia’s field goal was good?

How about Dakota Lamb? You can vote for your favorite here.

Lamb’s came from 42 yards in OT to send the Eagles past Timber Creek 23-20. It hit the upright and bounced in.