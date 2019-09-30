Watch as son of Texas All-American, and Southlake Carroll grad receive football scholarships

Brockermeyer twins are highly recruited as they head into junior year at All Saints in Fort Worth The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The highly recruited twins, Tommy and James Brockermeyer, are heading into their junior year and out to the football field at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth.

The Texas Longhorns were on their bye week, but for two players, it was a win.

Fort Worth All Saints grad Luke Brockermeyer, the son of former UT All-American Blake Brockermeyer, received a scholarship from the program after going to Austin as a preferred walk-on.

Southlake Carroll grad Hank Coutoumanos, a defensive back, received the other.

Brockermeyer, a redshirt freshman linebacker, was a dominant defensive lineman during his time in Fort Worth. He recorded 25 sacks in his final two seasons with coach Aaron Beck.

His father, Blake, was a UT great in the 1990s after being a high school All-American at Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

Luke’s two younger brothers, Tommy and James, are two of the top 2021 offensive lineman in the country. Tommy is ranked as the No. 1 2021 prospect according to ESPN.

James, the third-ranked center by 247Sports, is also in the ESPN 300.

Luke’s grandfather, Kay, was an offensive tackle at UT in 1959.