Fort Worth area team that will be the biggest darkhorse, make most noise in 2019

Ken Seals has his varsity debut with Weatherford The top rated 2020 pro-style QB in the state took the field on Friday in his varsity debut with Weatherford, which beat Granbury 23-20 to open the 2018 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top rated 2020 pro-style QB in the state took the field on Friday in his varsity debut with Weatherford, which beat Granbury 23-20 to open the 2018 season.

Who will be this year’s Cinderella story? Who are the teams no one is talking about?

Just to name a few, it was Haltom, Birdville and Azle among Fort Worth-area teams last season.

Can Haltom continue what it started in 2018, despite graduating 17 starters, including all-area quarterback Michael Black? What about Azle? The Hornets also won their district and return their QB in Drey Owen.

Which team will make the most damage in 2019?

Here’s your chance to vote. Voting is below:

Haltom: Only return five starters, but it includes top defenders in safeties Johnny Smith-Rider and Gavon Lange. The Buffaloes went 13-1 with a trip to the state quarterfinals.

Weatherford: 4-star 2020 Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals returns for his senior season after leading the Kangaroos to their first playoff berth in 11 years. Cisco Caston can dominate on both sides.

Lamar: The Vikings came in second in District 4-6A and finished 11-2 with a trip to the third round. Their dynamic duo is back in QB Jack Dawson and WR Oklahoma commit Trevon West.

Keller: After an 8-3 mark, the Indians’ season came to an end with a triple-overtime loss in bi-district. However, 1,400-yard rusher Enoch Ntchobo returns along with five starters on defense.

Summit: The Jaguars missed out on a playoff spot in the ‘District of Doom’, but 13 starters are back, including WR Jalen Travis (Kansas State), DB Xavier Tolliver (Navy) and WR Brendan Sirls (McNeese State).

Azle: Owen accounted for 2,400 yards of total offense and 27 touchdowns. He returns along with 12 other starters, including linebacker Jacob Edwardes (114 tackles). Hornets had a 10-game winning streak in 2018.

Crowley: The Eagles bring back 17 starters, including RB Missouri commit Dominique Johnson (1,100 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and highly-recruited prospect Bryson Bonds (4 DEF TDs).

Coll. Heritage: After a bump last year, the Panthers could contend for second in district, behind Denton Ryan. They return eight on defense and WR Chad Turner and OL Gavin Byers on offense.

Joshua: The Owls have won just 11 games since 2010 and haven’t made the playoffs since 1996. However, 15 starters are back, including nine on offense. WR Noah Smith (770 yards, 7 TDs) leads the way.

