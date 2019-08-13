Vote: Which football district will earn the nickname ‘District of Doom’ in 2019?

Halfback TD pass sparks Southlake Carroll to thrilling win over Denton Guyer Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5.

What will be the ‘District of Doom’ this high school football season? Here’s your chance to vote.

Last year it was 7-6A: Mansfield, Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Waxahachie, Lake Ridge, Summit, Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie.

Before that, it was Legacy, Timberview, Lake Ridge, Summit, Waxahachie, Red Oak, Lancaster and Midlothian.

So is this year’s ‘District of Doom’ still 7-6A? Or maybe it’s in Class 5A?

Here are the choices (Voting is below):

District 7-6A

Three teams won nine games in playoff bound Cedar Hill and DeSoto while Lake Ridge reached the third round.

Six teams return at least 10 starters. DeSoto returns eight, but six are on defense.

But overall, this district didn’t win the most games last season, among 6A eight-team districts in Dallas-Fort Worth. It wasn’t even second. It’s 43 wins were tied for fourth out of seven.

4-6A: 42 wins

5-6A: 45

6-6A: 45

7-6A: 43

8-6A: 43

9-6A: 44

10-6A: 39

District 5-6A

Teams: Keller, Keller Central, Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Byron Nelson, Eaton, Southlake Carroll, Guyer

Carroll had the strongest season when it went 13-1 and made a trip to the state semifinals, but Guyer is predicted to win district, according to Dave Campbell’s

The Wildcats return 17 starters, nine on offense.

Keller went 8-3 and return eight starters. Central, Carroll and Fossil Ridge all return 11.

District 3-5A Div. 1

This is one of four nine-team districts in DFW among the two largest classifications. The other three are in 5A DII.

It came down to the final week of the regular season last year to determine the four playoff teams; Azle, Crowley, Boswell, Brewer. The other five are Arlington Heights, South Hills, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail and Granbury.

Crowley leads the way with 17 starters back from its 7-4 squad while district champ Azle returns 13 starters.

All but one team, Brewer, returns at least 10 starters.

