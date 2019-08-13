High School Football
MaxPreps preseason Texas high school football top 25; North Shore ranked the No. 1 team
When it comes to Texas, football is no joke.
Some may argue Dallas-Fort Worth produces the better teams; some argue it’s Houston.
Houston takes the top spot as MaxPreps released its preseason top 25 for the state of Texas on Tuesday. Defending 6A Division I state champ North Shore enters as the top-ranked team.
The Mustangs beat Duncanville, who is No. 2, with a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass in December. Most people call it the best finish to a TXHSFB state title game, ever.
Six teams from DFW are ranked in the top 10 with Allen at No. 3.
Duncanville took down Allen in the state semifinals. The Panthers eliminated Southlake Carroll in the state quarterfinals. The Dragons are ranked No. 7.
Aledo is No. 6. The Bearcats beat Fort Bend Marshall (13) to capture their seventh title in 10 years. They also tied a UIL 11-man record with their eighth football state championship overall.
Highland Park comes in at No. 9 after winning its third straight title. Denton Ryan, which lost to Highland Park in the state semifinals for the third consecutive year, rounds out the top 10.
Overall, DFW owns 10 of the top 25 spots.
Longview is No. 8. The Lobos won the 6A Division II title, the program’s first championship in 81 years.
Top 25
1. North Shore (6A D1 champ)
2. Duncanville (6A D1 runner-up)
3. Allen
4. Lake Travis
5. Katy
6. Aledo (5A D2 champ)
7. SL Carroll
8. Longview (6A D2 champ)
9. Highland Park (5A D1 champ)
10. Ryan
11. Shadow Creek (5A D1 runner-up)
12. Rockwall
13. Fort Bend Marshall (5A D2 runner-up)
14. Guyer
15. Westlake
16. Atascocita
17. Beaumont West Brook (6A D2 runner-up)
18. Judson
19. Cypress Ranch
20. DeSoto
21. Cy Fair
22. Calallen
23. Cibolo Steele
24. Houston Westfield
25. Cedar Hill
