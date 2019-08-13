MaxPreps preseason Texas high school football top 25; North Shore ranked the No. 1 team

Hail Mary: North Shore wins on miracle pass North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

When it comes to Texas, football is no joke.

Some may argue Dallas-Fort Worth produces the better teams; some argue it’s Houston.

Houston takes the top spot as MaxPreps released its preseason top 25 for the state of Texas on Tuesday. Defending 6A Division I state champ North Shore enters as the top-ranked team.

The Mustangs beat Duncanville, who is No. 2, with a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass in December. Most people call it the best finish to a TXHSFB state title game, ever.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Six teams from DFW are ranked in the top 10 with Allen at No. 3.

Duncanville took down Allen in the state semifinals. The Panthers eliminated Southlake Carroll in the state quarterfinals. The Dragons are ranked No. 7.

Aledo is No. 6. The Bearcats beat Fort Bend Marshall (13) to capture their seventh title in 10 years. They also tied a UIL 11-man record with their eighth football state championship overall.

Highland Park comes in at No. 9 after winning its third straight title. Denton Ryan, which lost to Highland Park in the state semifinals for the third consecutive year, rounds out the top 10.

Overall, DFW owns 10 of the top 25 spots.

Longview is No. 8. The Lobos won the 6A Division II title, the program’s first championship in 81 years.

SHARE COPY LINK Tim Buchanan has been with Aledo since 1993. The Bearcats won a UIL record-tying 8th state football title, 55-19 over Fort Bend Marshall, Friday December 21, 2018.

Top 25

1. North Shore (6A D1 champ)

2. Duncanville (6A D1 runner-up)

3. Allen

4. Lake Travis

5. Katy

6. Aledo (5A D2 champ)

7. SL Carroll

8. Longview (6A D2 champ)

9. Highland Park (5A D1 champ)

10. Ryan

11. Shadow Creek (5A D1 runner-up)

12. Rockwall

13. Fort Bend Marshall (5A D2 runner-up)

14. Guyer

15. Westlake

16. Atascocita

17. Beaumont West Brook (6A D2 runner-up)

18. Judson

19. Cypress Ranch

20. DeSoto

21. Cy Fair

22. Calallen

23. Cibolo Steele

24. Houston Westfield

25. Cedar Hill