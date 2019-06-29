Watch as Clemson commit catches game-winning touchdown at 7-on-7 state tournament

Southllake Carroll wide receiver R.J.Mickens (10) comes up with a reception against Duncanville defensive back Ennis Rakestraw (22) during the first half, Saturday afternoon, December 8, 2018 in the 6A Division I quarterfinal playoff game played at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX. Special to the Star-Telegram

Southlake Carroll’s RJ Mickens has been one of the elite safeties in the country during his high school career, but he’s also been a contributor on offense.

With 12 touchdown catches over the past two years, Mickens, who is committed to Clemson, is playing both ways at the state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station.

Carroll found itself in Saturday’s championship bracket and battled with Midland Christian in the first round.

The two teams went back-and-forth until MC grabbed a late lead.

The Dragons went ahead with the game-winning touchdown pass from 2022 QB Quinn Ewers to Mickens in the corner of the end zone with 20 seconds on the clock. It was a short pass and Mickens was able to beat his defender and leap for the reception.

Southlake Carroll def Midland Christian 40-39 with 20 secs left. @QuinnEwers to @RjMickens10. Dragons advance in championship bracket vs Marcus #txhsfb @Texas7on7 pic.twitter.com/Ny7y0p8vwN — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) June 29, 2019

Carroll was able to run out the clock on the ensuing extra point attempt.

The Dragons continued to win on Saturday and are in the semifinals.

Mickens is a 4-star prospect and also considered Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Miami and Michigan.

He’s ranked as the No. 2 safety in the country. Mickens has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 interceptions in three years.