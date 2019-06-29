High School Football
OU commit, who had 16 TDs last season, makes a nice catch at 7-on-7 state tournament
Arlington Lamar capped off Day 1 of Division I pool play at the 7-on-7 state tournament on Friday with a 50-34 victory over Belton. The Vikings will play in the championship bracket on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Quarterback Jack Dawson threw seven touchdowns including one to Oklahoma commit Trevon West.
West, who is one of the top 2020 WRs in the Metroplex, made a nice play on the ball and scored just inside the pylon. Dawson rolled out to his right and threw a great pass.
West, a 3-star prospect had 1,000 yards and 16 TDs last season.
He had 8 offers and also considered Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and more.
Comments