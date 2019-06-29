OU commit, who had 16 TDs last season, makes a nice catch at 7-on-7 state tournament

Arlington Lamar Vikings wide receiver Trevon West (19) breaks free for a touchdown reception past Haltom Buffalos safety Keyon Shannon (4) in the first half of a high school playoff football game at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie, Texas on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017. Special to the Star-Telegram

Arlington Lamar capped off Day 1 of Division I pool play at the 7-on-7 state tournament on Friday with a 50-34 victory over Belton. The Vikings will play in the championship bracket on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Quarterback Jack Dawson threw seven touchdowns including one to Oklahoma commit Trevon West.

West, who is one of the top 2020 WRs in the Metroplex, made a nice play on the ball and scored just inside the pylon. Dawson rolled out to his right and threw a great pass.

Great ball by @dawson_jackk and the vertical and catch by 2020 Oklahoma commit @TrevonWest19 Lamar leads Belton 28-14 at half #txhsfb @Texas7on7 pic.twitter.com/oGOiqvtpGN — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) June 28, 2019

West, a 3-star prospect had 1,000 yards and 16 TDs last season.

He had 8 offers and also considered Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and more.