High School Football
Texas high school 7-on-7 state tournament scores and schedules from College Station
The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27 through June 29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Division II and III tourneys, which both consist of 32 teams will be June 27 and 28 while the Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29. There are 20 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth in Division I.
The story will be updated with scores as the tournament continues
SCORES
Div. 1
A&M Consolidated 45, Arlington 18: Colts quarterback Kris Sims threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, Joe Murray, Rodney Luckey and Nate Winters, but A&M Consolidated went on to win the first game of pool play in Division I on Friday. Arlington’s Les Odimara intercepted a pass in the first half and again on an extra-point attempt that was waved off on a penalty.
Austin Anderson 31, Arlington Bowie 13: The Volunteers got within 25-13 late in the second half, but it was Anderson that won its first game of pool play. Bowie scored on a short TD pass from QB Drevonn Ponder to Josh Kelley and the Vols added a successful extra-point attempt on Sims’ pass to Landon Darthard.
Bridgeland 52, Tyler 32
Lufkin 26, Cain 18
Eastwood 33, Horn 26
Manvel 40, Marcus 26
Hutto 32, Clear Brook 12
Southlake Carroll 34, Port-Neches 7
Cy Fair 34, Arlington Lamar 33
Belton 40, Brandeis 33
Cedar Hill 21, Clear Springs 20
Lake Travis 48, West Brook 47
College Station 53, Parkland 37
Pearce 40, Laredo United 34
Cy Falls 46, DeSoto 31
Round Rock 47, Mission 39
Comments