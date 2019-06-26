Texas 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station: Pools and game schedules

Mansfield clinches a spot in the 7-on-7 state tourney over Birdville The Tigers won 30-28 at LD Bell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 to capture their first berth into the 7-on-7 state tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tigers won 30-28 at LD Bell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 to capture their first berth into the 7-on-7 state tournament.

The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27 through June 29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Division II and III tourneys, which both consist of 32 teams will be June 27 and 28 while the Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29. There are 20 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth in Division I.

Division 1 schedule

Friday, June 28

Pools A through H

1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 1 PM

2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 3 PM

1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 5 PM

Pools I through P

Friday, June 28

1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 2 PM

2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 4 PM

1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 6 PM

Pool A (Field 1)

1 A&M Consolidated

2 Arlington

3 Bridgeland

4 Tyler

Pool B (Field 3)

1 Anderson

2 Bowie

3 Cain

4 Lufkin

Pool C (Field 4)

1 Eastwood

2 Horn

3 Manvel

4 Marcus

Pool D (Field 6)

1 Clear Brook

2 Hutto

3 Port Neches-Groves

4 Carroll

Pool E (Field 9)

1 Belton

2 Brandeis

3 Cy Fair

4 Lamar

Pool F (Field 10)

1 Cedar Hill

2 Clear Springs

3 Lake Travis

4 West Brook

Pool G (Field 12)

1 College Station

2 Parkland

3 Pearce

4 United

Pool H (Field 13)

1 Cy Falls

2 DeSoto

3 Mission

4 Round Rock

Pool I (Field 1)

1 Dickinson

2 Eisenhower

3 Guyer

4 Vista Ridge

Pool J (Field 3)

1 Coronado

2 Lovejoy

3 Ridge Point

4 Rockwall

Pool K (Field 4)

1 Lone Star

2 Midway

3 Montgomery

4 O’Connor

Pool L (Field 6)

1 Heath

2 Klein Oak

3 Midland Christian

4 Midlothian

Pool M (Field 9)

1 Foster

2 Frisco

3 Mission Veterans

4 Westlake

Pool N (Field 10)

1 Coppell

2 Katy

3 LBJ

4 Rider

Pool O (Field 12)

1 Cy Woods

2 Hebron

3 Pioneer

4 Temple

Pool P (Field 13)

1 San Angelo Central

2 Mansfield

3 North Forney

4 Fort Bend Travis

Division 2 schedule

Thursday, June 27

1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 2 PM

2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 4 PM

1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 6 PM

Pool A (Field 2)

1 Connally

2 Hirschi

3 Jim Ned

4 La Feria

Pool B (Field 3)

1 Columbia

2 Dumas

3 Heritage

4 Rio Hondo

Pool C (Field 5)

1 Boerne

2 Graham

3 Hitchcock

4 Spring Hill

Pool D (Field 6)

1 Burnet

2 McGregor

3 Sunnyvale

4 Worthing

Pool E (Field 7)

1 Brownwood

2 Pleasanton

3 Stafford

4 Waxahachie Life

Pool F (Field 8)

1 Brock

2 Jourdanton

3 Pleasant Grove

4 Stephenville

Pool G (Field 9)

1 Crockett

2 La Vega

3 Melissa

4 Wimberley

Pool H (Field 10)

1 Celina

2 China Spring

3 Marion

4 Sweeny

Division 3 schedule

Thursday, June 27

1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 1 PM

2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 3 PM

1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 5 PM

Pool A (Field 2)

1 Carlisle

2 Childress

3 Hamilton

4 Tidehaven

Pool B (Field 3)

1 Arp

2 Brady

3 Falls City

4 Wellington

Pool C (Field 5)

1 Ballinger

2 City View

3 Poth

4 Sonora

Pool D (Field 6)

1 Flatonia

2 Hearne

3 Ozona

4 Palmer

Pool E (Field 7)

1 Bremond

2 Comfort

3 Electra

4 Wink

Pool F (Field 8)

1 Crane

2 East Bernard

3 Rogers

4 Tenaha

Pool G (Field 9)

1 Alpine

2 Buffalo

3 Dublin

4 El Dorado

Pool H (Field 10)

1 Albany

2 Daingerfield

3 Ganado

4 Van Horn