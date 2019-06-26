High School Football
Texas 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station: Pools and game schedules
The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27 through June 29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Division II and III tourneys, which both consist of 32 teams will be June 27 and 28 while the Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29. There are 20 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth in Division I.
Division 1 schedule
Friday, June 28
Pools A through H
1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 1 PM
2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 3 PM
1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 5 PM
Pools I through P
Friday, June 28
1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 2 PM
2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 4 PM
1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 6 PM
Pool A (Field 1)
1 A&M Consolidated
2 Arlington
3 Bridgeland
4 Tyler
Pool B (Field 3)
1 Anderson
2 Bowie
3 Cain
4 Lufkin
Pool C (Field 4)
1 Eastwood
2 Horn
3 Manvel
4 Marcus
Pool D (Field 6)
1 Clear Brook
2 Hutto
3 Port Neches-Groves
4 Carroll
Pool E (Field 9)
1 Belton
2 Brandeis
3 Cy Fair
4 Lamar
Pool F (Field 10)
1 Cedar Hill
2 Clear Springs
3 Lake Travis
4 West Brook
Pool G (Field 12)
1 College Station
2 Parkland
3 Pearce
4 United
Pool H (Field 13)
1 Cy Falls
2 DeSoto
3 Mission
4 Round Rock
Pool I (Field 1)
1 Dickinson
2 Eisenhower
3 Guyer
4 Vista Ridge
Pool J (Field 3)
1 Coronado
2 Lovejoy
3 Ridge Point
4 Rockwall
Pool K (Field 4)
1 Lone Star
2 Midway
3 Montgomery
4 O’Connor
Pool L (Field 6)
1 Heath
2 Klein Oak
3 Midland Christian
4 Midlothian
Pool M (Field 9)
1 Foster
2 Frisco
3 Mission Veterans
4 Westlake
Pool N (Field 10)
1 Coppell
2 Katy
3 LBJ
4 Rider
Pool O (Field 12)
1 Cy Woods
2 Hebron
3 Pioneer
4 Temple
Pool P (Field 13)
1 San Angelo Central
2 Mansfield
3 North Forney
4 Fort Bend Travis
Division 2 schedule
Thursday, June 27
1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 2 PM
2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 4 PM
1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 6 PM
Pool A (Field 2)
1 Connally
2 Hirschi
3 Jim Ned
4 La Feria
Pool B (Field 3)
1 Columbia
2 Dumas
3 Heritage
4 Rio Hondo
Pool C (Field 5)
1 Boerne
2 Graham
3 Hitchcock
4 Spring Hill
Pool D (Field 6)
1 Burnet
2 McGregor
3 Sunnyvale
4 Worthing
Pool E (Field 7)
1 Brownwood
2 Pleasanton
3 Stafford
4 Waxahachie Life
Pool F (Field 8)
1 Brock
2 Jourdanton
3 Pleasant Grove
4 Stephenville
Pool G (Field 9)
1 Crockett
2 La Vega
3 Melissa
4 Wimberley
Pool H (Field 10)
1 Celina
2 China Spring
3 Marion
4 Sweeny
Division 3 schedule
Thursday, June 27
1 vs. 2 (Field A), 3 vs. 4 (Field B): 1 PM
2 vs. 4 (Field A), 1 vs. 3 (Field B): 3 PM
1 vs. 4 (Field A), 2 vs. 3 (Field B): 5 PM
Pool A (Field 2)
1 Carlisle
2 Childress
3 Hamilton
4 Tidehaven
Pool B (Field 3)
1 Arp
2 Brady
3 Falls City
4 Wellington
Pool C (Field 5)
1 Ballinger
2 City View
3 Poth
4 Sonora
Pool D (Field 6)
1 Flatonia
2 Hearne
3 Ozona
4 Palmer
Pool E (Field 7)
1 Bremond
2 Comfort
3 Electra
4 Wink
Pool F (Field 8)
1 Crane
2 East Bernard
3 Rogers
4 Tenaha
Pool G (Field 9)
1 Alpine
2 Buffalo
3 Dublin
4 El Dorado
Pool H (Field 10)
1 Albany
2 Daingerfield
3 Ganado
4 Van Horn
