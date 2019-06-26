Texas high school state 7-on-7 tourney is coming up; Here are all 128 teams qualified

Arlington and Jahari Rogers impressive in 7-on-7 tourney. The Arlington Colts were state qualifiers in this summer's 7-on-7 tournament and finished in the Top 8 of the consolation bracket. QB Jahari Rogers was impressive with numerous touchdown passes to his teammates. Video credit Texan Live Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Arlington Colts were state qualifiers in this summer's 7-on-7 tournament and finished in the Top 8 of the consolation bracket. QB Jahari Rogers was impressive with numerous touchdown passes to his teammates. Video credit Texan Live

The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27 through June 29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

The Division II and III tourneys, which both consist of 32 teams will be June 27 and 28 while the Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29. Last year was the first time three divisions were formed. College Station, Midlothian Heritage and Gunter won championships.

Here are the 128 state-qualifying teams:

Division I

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aldine Eisenhower

A&M Consolidated

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Lamar

Austin Anderson

Austin Lake Travis

Austin LBJ

Austin Westlake

Beaumont West Brook

Belton

Cedar Hill

Clear Brook

Clear Springs

College Station

Coppell

Cy Fair

Cy Falls

Cy Woods

Cypress Bridgeland

Denton Guyer

DeSoto

Dickinson

El Paso Eastwood

El Paso Parkland

Flower Mound Marcus

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

Frisco

Frisco Lone Star

Hebron

Hutto

John Tyler

Katy

Klein Cain

Klein Oak

Laredo United

Lubbock Coronado

Lucas Lovejoy

Lufkin

Mansfield

Manvel

Mesquite Horn

Midland Christian

Midlothian

Mission

Mission Veterans

Montgomery

North Forney

Port Neches-Groves

Richardson Pearce

Richmond Foster

Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath

Round Rock

San Angelo Central

San Antonio Brandeis

San Antonio O’Connor

Sharyland Pioneer

Southlake Carroll

Temple

Vista Ridge

Waco Midway

Wichita Falls Rider

Division II

Boerne

Brock

Brownwood

Burnet

Celina

China Spring

Columbia

Crockett

Dumas

Graha

Hitchcock

Houston Worthing

Jim Ned

Jourdanton

La Feria

La Vega

Marion

McGrego

Melissa

Midlothian Heritage

Pleasant Grove

Pleasanton

Rio Hondo

Spring Hill

Stafford

Stephenville

Sunnyvale

Sweeny

Waco Connally

Waxahachie Life

Wichita Falls Hirschi

Wimberley

Division III

Albany

Alpine

Arp

Ballinger

Brady

Bremond

Buffalo

Carlisle

Childress

Comfort

Crane

Daingerfield

Dublin

East Bernard

Eldorad

Electra

Falls City

Flatonia

Ganad

Hamilton

Hearn

Ozona

Palmer

Poth

Rogers

Sonora

Tenaha

Tidehaven

Van Horn

Wellington

Wichita Falls City View

Wink