Texas high school state 7-on-7 tourney is coming up; Here are all 128 teams qualified
Arlington and Jahari Rogers impressive in 7-on-7 tourney.
The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27 through June 29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
The Division II and III tourneys, which both consist of 32 teams will be June 27 and 28 while the Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29. Last year was the first time three divisions were formed. College Station, Midlothian Heritage and Gunter won championships.
Here are the 128 state-qualifying teams:
Division I
Aldine Eisenhower
A&M Consolidated
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Lamar
Austin Anderson
Austin Lake Travis
Austin LBJ
Austin Westlake
Beaumont West Brook
Belton
Cedar Hill
Clear Brook
Clear Springs
College Station
Coppell
Cy Fair
Cy Falls
Cy Woods
Cypress Bridgeland
Denton Guyer
DeSoto
Dickinson
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso Parkland
Flower Mound Marcus
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
Frisco
Frisco Lone Star
Hebron
Hutto
John Tyler
Katy
Klein Cain
Klein Oak
Laredo United
Lubbock Coronado
Lucas Lovejoy
Lufkin
Manvel
Mesquite Horn
Midland Christian
Midlothian
Mission
Mission Veterans
Montgomery
North Forney
Port Neches-Groves
Richardson Pearce
Richmond Foster
Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath
Round Rock
San Angelo Central
San Antonio Brandeis
San Antonio O’Connor
Sharyland Pioneer
Southlake Carroll
Temple
Vista Ridge
Waco Midway
Wichita Falls Rider
Division II
Boerne
Brock
Brownwood
Burnet
Celina
China Spring
Columbia
Crockett
Dumas
Graha
Hitchcock
Houston Worthing
Jim Ned
Jourdanton
La Feria
La Vega
Marion
McGrego
Melissa
Midlothian Heritage
Pleasant Grove
Pleasanton
Rio Hondo
Spring Hill
Stafford
Stephenville
Sunnyvale
Sweeny
Waco Connally
Waxahachie Life
Wichita Falls Hirschi
Wimberley
Division III
Albany
Alpine
Arp
Ballinger
Brady
Bremond
Buffalo
Carlisle
Childress
Comfort
Crane
Daingerfield
Dublin
East Bernard
Eldorad
Electra
Falls City
Flatonia
Ganad
Hamilton
Hearn
Ozona
Palmer
Poth
Rogers
Sonora
Tenaha
Tidehaven
Van Horn
Wellington
Wichita Falls City View
Wink
