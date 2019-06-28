High School Football
Championship and consolation D1 bracket schedules at Texas 7-on-7 state tournament
The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will take place at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
The Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29.
Championship and Consolation brackets on Saturday.
Last year’s winners: D1 College Station; D2 Midlothian Heritage; D3 Gunter
Friday’s D2 winner, Sunnyvale, and D3 winner, Poth.
Division 1
Championship Bracket
Left side
9 AM
A&M Consolidated vs. Vista Ridge
Lufkin vs. Ridge Point
Manvel vs. Lone Star
Hutto vs. Midlothian
Cy Fair vs. Frisco
Lake Travis vs. LBJ
College Station vs. Temple
Cy Falls vs. North Forney
Right side
9 AM
Guyer vs. Arlington
Rockwall vs. Anderson
O’Connor vs. Marcus
Midland Christian vs. Carroll
Westlake vs. Lamar
Katy vs. West Brook
Cy Woods vs. Parkland
Travis vs. DeSoto
2nd round games 10:15 AM
Quarterfinals 12:30 PM
Semifinals 2 PM
Championship 3 PM
Consolation Bracket
Left side
8 AM
Bridgeland vs. Eisenhower
Bowie vs. Coronado
Eastwood vs. Midway
Clear Brook vs. Heath
Belton vs. Foster
Cedar Hill vs. Rider
Pearce vs. BYE
Round Rock vs. Central
Right side
8 AM
Dickinson vs. Tyler
Lovejoy vs. Cain
Montgomery vs. Horn
Klein Oak vs. Port Neches
Veterans vs. Brandeis
Coppell vs. Clear Springs
United vs. BYE
Mansfield vs. Mission
2nd round games 10:15 AM
Quarterfinals 11:30 AM
Semifinals 1:30 PM
Championship 2:30 PM
