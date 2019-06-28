Championship and consolation D1 bracket schedules at Texas 7-on-7 state tournament

Lamar WR and OU commit Trevon West goes up for a TD catch against Belton in the 7-on-7 state tournament. bgosset@star-telegram.com

The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will take place at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

The Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29.

Championship and Consolation brackets on Saturday.

Last year’s winners: D1 College Station; D2 Midlothian Heritage; D3 Gunter

Friday’s D2 winner, Sunnyvale, and D3 winner, Poth.

Division 1

Championship Bracket

Left side

9 AM

A&M Consolidated vs. Vista Ridge

Lufkin vs. Ridge Point

Manvel vs. Lone Star

Hutto vs. Midlothian

Cy Fair vs. Frisco

Lake Travis vs. LBJ

College Station vs. Temple

Cy Falls vs. North Forney

Right side

9 AM

Guyer vs. Arlington

Rockwall vs. Anderson

O’Connor vs. Marcus

Midland Christian vs. Carroll

Westlake vs. Lamar

Katy vs. West Brook

Cy Woods vs. Parkland

Travis vs. DeSoto

2nd round games 10:15 AM

Quarterfinals 12:30 PM

Semifinals 2 PM

Championship 3 PM

Consolation Bracket

Left side

8 AM

Bridgeland vs. Eisenhower

Bowie vs. Coronado

Eastwood vs. Midway

Clear Brook vs. Heath

Belton vs. Foster

Cedar Hill vs. Rider

Pearce vs. BYE

Round Rock vs. Central

Right side

8 AM

Dickinson vs. Tyler

Lovejoy vs. Cain

Montgomery vs. Horn

Klein Oak vs. Port Neches

Veterans vs. Brandeis

Coppell vs. Clear Springs

United vs. BYE

Mansfield vs. Mission

2nd round games 10:15 AM

Quarterfinals 11:30 AM

Semifinals 1:30 PM

Championship 2:30 PM