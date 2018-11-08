Second-half surge by Rogers sends Arlington past Lamar in battle of unbeatens

The biggest game in the Arlington school district didn’t start off with a bang, but sure finished with fireworks as Arlington and Lamar combined for seven touchdowns in the second half.

In a game featuring two 9-0 Arlington schools for the first time, the Colts surged after halftime to beat the Vikings 42-31 on Thursday night at UTA Maverick Stadium to finish with their first undefeated regular season since 1988.

It was also Arlington’s first district title since 2009.

Trailing 10-7 at the break, Arlington’s dual-threat quarterback Jahari Rogers called his own number in the third quarter starting with a 5-yard TD run to put the Colts in front 14-10 at the 9:54 mark.

Following a sack from Brian DeClercq that forced Lamar to punt, Rogers took the next play 92 yards for another score, which set an AISD record for longest TD run. The Colts extended the lead to 21-10 midway through the quarter.

Caleb Phillips scored on an 11-yard TD run to bring Lamar back within 21-17 just 38 seconds later.

Rogers, who finished with a season-high 222 yards and five TDs, added a 16-yard score and 1-yard score in the fourth quarter. Younger brother B.J. added an 11-yard score that put Arlington up 35-17 with 9:59 left. Jahari’s final score gave the Colts a 42-24 lead with 2:24 to play.

Lamar didn’t quit as Jack Dawson scored on TD runs from the 4 and 1 to cap off the scoring.

Arlington will be the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs and host Richland or Weatherford, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Maverick Stadium.

The Colts will play Richland if the Rebels beat Euless Trinity on Friday. They’ll play Weatherford if the Kangaroos beat LD Bell and Richland loses.

The Vikings will be the No. 1 seed in Division I and will get either Trinity or San Angelo Central.

Arlington, which averaged 442 yards and 46 points per game, looked to be well on its way to those marks again when the Colts took their opening drive 46 yards.

Lamar began the game on offense, but the Vikings couldn’t execute on a fake punt.

Three plays later and Rogers scored on a 46-yard TD run with 8:36 left in the first quarter.

The Vikings responded just four players later with a 5-yard TD run from Jordan Williams – his 17th of the season – at the 7:08 mark.

Arlington punted on its next drive and Lamar ran 11 plays before Alejandro Garcia connected on a 39-yard field goal to give the Vikings a 10-7 lead with 1:22 to go in the frame.

Rogers added 174 yards passing as the Colts gained 423 yards. Dawson finished with 197 yards passing and 56 yards rushing. The Vikings gained 383.