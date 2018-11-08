Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 11

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2018 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s high school sports reporter
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Standings
1. Matt Stepp (73-24)
2. Gabe Brooks (72-25)
3. Greg Tepper (71-26)
4. Ric Renner (70-27)
T5. Brian Gosset (68-29)
T5. Greg Powers (68-29)
7. Erin Hartigan (65-32)
Week 11 games
Arlington vs. Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin vs. Arlington Bowie
Birdville at Denton Ryan
Denton Guyer vs. Fossil Ridge
Grapevine Faith vs. Fort Worth Christian
Fort Worth Dunbar at Lake Worth
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Mansfield Summit
Euless Trinity at Richland
Saginaw Boswell at Crowley
Weatherford vs. L.D. Bell
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Summit, Trinity, Crowley, Weatherford
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Fossil Ridge, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford
Greg Powers, @GPowers79: Lamar, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Lamar, Martin, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Lamar, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford
