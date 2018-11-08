Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 11

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2018 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s high school sports reporter

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Standings

1. Matt Stepp (73-24)

2. Gabe Brooks (72-25)

3. Greg Tepper (71-26)

4. Ric Renner (70-27)

T5. Brian Gosset (68-29)

T5. Greg Powers (68-29)

7. Erin Hartigan (65-32)





Week 11 games

Arlington vs. Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin vs. Arlington Bowie

Birdville at Denton Ryan

Denton Guyer vs. Fossil Ridge

Grapevine Faith vs. Fort Worth Christian

Fort Worth Dunbar at Lake Worth

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Mansfield Summit

Euless Trinity at Richland

Saginaw Boswell at Crowley

Weatherford vs. L.D. Bell

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Summit, Trinity, Crowley, Weatherford

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Fossil Ridge, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford

Greg Powers, @GPowers79: Lamar, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Lamar, Martin, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Arlington, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Lamar, Bowie, Ryan, Guyer, Faith, Dunbar, Lake Ridge, Trinity, Boswell, Weatherford