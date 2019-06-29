Hebron, Pioneer get into altercation at 7-on-7 state tourney; possible suspension next

Hebron and Mission Pioneer could face a 1-year suspension from all 7-on-7 events following an altercation which happened after their pool game on Friday at the 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station.

Both teams were disqualified from Saturday’s championship and consolation brackets and will likely be suspended according to Dave Campbell Texas Football’s Matt Stepp.

BREAKING Mission Pioneer and Hebron have been DQ'd from tomorrow's bracket play and likely will face a one year suspension for their altercation post game #txhsfb #tx7on7 @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) June 29, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is a Snapchat video of the incident that disqualified Sharyland Pioneer and Hebron from the state 7on7 Championship bracket.



The incident occurred in the handshake line after Pioneer’s victory. #rgvfootball #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/2QluYn0oqe — Alex (@alexdelbarrio) June 29, 2019

Pioneer was 3-0 in pool play with wins over Temple, Cy Woods and defeated Hebron 34-26 before a fight broke out while the two teams were shaking hands.

According to Twitter, a player from Hebron was ejected during the game and started the fight.