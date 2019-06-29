High School Football
Hebron, Pioneer get into altercation at 7-on-7 state tourney; possible suspension next
Hebron and Mission Pioneer could face a 1-year suspension from all 7-on-7 events following an altercation which happened after their pool game on Friday at the 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station.
Both teams were disqualified from Saturday’s championship and consolation brackets and will likely be suspended according to Dave Campbell Texas Football’s Matt Stepp.
Pioneer was 3-0 in pool play with wins over Temple, Cy Woods and defeated Hebron 34-26 before a fight broke out while the two teams were shaking hands.
According to Twitter, a player from Hebron was ejected during the game and started the fight.
Comments