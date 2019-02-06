Video showing Southlake Carroll student includes repeated use of the n-word

Note: This story has been updated to reflect information from the Southlake Carroll school district that only one of its students was in the video.

A video circulating Wednesday depicting students in a car while they repeatedly utter the n-word appears to show at least one Southlake Carroll students, according to a district official.

This is the second time this school year that a video has surfaced showing Southlake students saying racial epithets.

“We are sad, we are angry this has happened again,” said Julie Thannum, a spokeswoman for the Southlake Carroll school district said officials learned of the video late Tuesday night.





Thannum said the video was taken from inside a vehicle and appears to show three or four students. At least one has been identified as a Southlake student. The people in the video used a racial slur repeatedly. The video, which was being circulated by people on social media before dawn Wednesday, created a backlash among current and former students.





It appears that students alerted the district about the video.

“We don’t tolerate this behavior,” Thannum said. “We may not be able to make it go away completely, but we are taking a strong stance.”

She said the student would be punished but declined to be specific.

The district announced the incident in post on Facebook.

The district said that not all of the students in the video are Carroll/Southlake teens.

“Although an apology was posted by the student seen most prominently in the video, it does not undo the harm and hurt felt when racial slurs are used,” the district stated in the Facebook post. “This type of speech will always be unacceptable and quite frankly, makes us angry and sad.”





District administrators began working with police, School Resource Officers and parents after the first video in October.

Southlake Mayor Laura Hill posted a message on Facebook that urged parents to wake up.

“Every time a child does something ignorant or just plain bad we demand to know what the district is going to do and what will the punishment be. As parent, we constantly demand the district fix problems when we obviously haven’t been able to fix them ourselves. This ugly thinking can’t be “fixed” by some magical punishment from Carroll ISD.”

Longtime Southlake resident Robin Cornish, who is African-American, said she heard about the video from a Facebook group. Cornish criticized the school district and the city for brushing the racial incidents under the rug and of putting “BandAids” on the problem rather than addressing the issue head-on.





“I don’t know what to do to get Southlake’s and the school district’s attention,” Cornish said. “They are sweeping this under the carpet, and they are complicit.”

Cornish added: “Unfortunately, this is the way our country is right now. Southlake is a microcosm of that. We have someone running the country right now who says it’s OK to be racist. You can’t just have coffee and cookies. There is plenty of funding to hire professionals to deal with this.”