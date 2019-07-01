Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma commits highlight top 10 Fort Worth area WRs and tight ends

QB sees WR get open, WR does the rest Arlington Lamar's Jack Dawson connected with wideout Trevon West for a 62-yard touchdown against Haltom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Lamar's Jack Dawson connected with wideout Trevon West for a 62-yard touchdown against Haltom.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area wide receivers for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. Trevon West

6-0, 165, Arlington Lamar, Senior

The 3-star OU commit had 1,000 yards receiving and 16 TD catches last season.

2. JoJo Earle

5-9, 170, Aledo, Junior

The 4-star prospect holds 14 offers and is projected to commit to Texas, per 247Sports. Recorded 65 catches, 1,090 yards and 16 TDs last season.

3. DJ Graham

6-0, 175, Keller Central, Senior

The 4-star OU commit is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country while starting at WR and DB. Graham has caught 6 TDs each of the past two seasons for the Chargers.



4. Money Parks

5-11, 175, Aledo, Senior

The 3-star Utah commit had 51 catches for 8 TDs last season at FW All Saints; 7 TDs in 2017 with Aledo.



5. Chance Luper

6-2, 180, Fort Worth Christian, Senior

The 3-star prospect holds 15 offers from Kansas, Indiana, Cal, Boise State, Boston College, SMU, Louisville and more. Made 39 catches for 827 yards and 9 TDs last season.

6. Blake Smith

6-4, 250, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star Texas A&M commit received more than 30 offers in only four months this year.

7. Chad Turner

5-8, 165, Colleyville Heritage, Senior

Made 62 catches for 763 yards last season. Averaged 12.3 yards per catch. Career-high 11 catches and 184 yards vs. Denton Ryan. Also plays corner for the Panthers.

8. Keylan Johnson

5-11, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior

Holds 4 offers. Recorded over 400 yards receiving and 12 TDs last season.

9. Noah Smith

6-3, 185, Joshua, Junior

Made 57 catches for 776 yards and 7 TDs. Also plays free safety for the Owls.

10. Zavion Taylor

5-11, 175, Justin Northwest, Senior

Made 44 catches for 640 yards and 7 TDs. Averaged 14.5 yards per catch.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 OLs in the Fort Worth area only.