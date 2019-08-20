High School Sports

District 5-6A is loaded with returning Division I talent. Who’s winning it in 2019?

Halfback TD pass sparks Southlake Carroll to thrilling win over Denton Guyer

Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5. By
Up Next
Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5. By

Who will win District 5-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.

Carroll had the strongest season when it went 13-1 and made a trip to the state semifinals, but Guyer is predicted to win district, according to Dave Campbell’s.

Four-star Clemson commit RJ Mickens returns to the Dragons as well as Texas A&M commit Blake Smith at tight end. Andrej Karic (Texas) and Addison Penn (Boston College) are back on the offensive line.

The Wildcats return 17 starters, nine on offense, including 2021 QB and A&M commit Eli Stowers (2,700 yards total, 22 TDs) and RB Kaedric Cobbs (1,500 yards rushing, 19 TDs).

Keller went 8-3 and returns eight starters. Central, Carroll and Fossil Ridge all return 11. Eaton and Byron Nelson return eight starters and Nelson is predicted to finish third.

Voting is below:

2018 District Standings

Carroll 7-0

Keller 5-2

Fossil Ridge 4-3

Guyer 4-3

Byron Nelson 3-4

Eaton 2-5

Central 2-5

Timber Creek 1-6

2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction

Guyer

Carroll

Byron Nelson

Keller

Fossil Ridge

Eaton

Central

Timber Creek

Who will win District 5-6A?
Carroll
Guyer
Byron Nelson
Eaton
Keller
Central
Timber Creek
Fossil Ridge

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  