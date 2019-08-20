District 5-6A is loaded with returning Division I talent. Who’s winning it in 2019?

Halfback TD pass sparks Southlake Carroll to thrilling win over Denton Guyer Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5.

Who will win District 5-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.

Carroll had the strongest season when it went 13-1 and made a trip to the state semifinals, but Guyer is predicted to win district, according to Dave Campbell’s.

Four-star Clemson commit RJ Mickens returns to the Dragons as well as Texas A&M commit Blake Smith at tight end. Andrej Karic (Texas) and Addison Penn (Boston College) are back on the offensive line.

The Wildcats return 17 starters, nine on offense, including 2021 QB and A&M commit Eli Stowers (2,700 yards total, 22 TDs) and RB Kaedric Cobbs (1,500 yards rushing, 19 TDs).

Keller went 8-3 and returns eight starters. Central, Carroll and Fossil Ridge all return 11. Eaton and Byron Nelson return eight starters and Nelson is predicted to finish third.

Voting is below:

2018 District Standings

Carroll 7-0

Keller 5-2

Fossil Ridge 4-3

Guyer 4-3

Byron Nelson 3-4

Eaton 2-5

Central 2-5

Timber Creek 1-6

2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction

Guyer

Carroll

Byron Nelson

Keller

Fossil Ridge

Eaton

Central

Timber Creek

