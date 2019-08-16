High School Football

Will Arlington and Lamar play for the district title again? Vote for 4-6A winner

QB sees WR get open, WR does the rest

Arlington Lamar's Jack Dawson connected with wideout Trevon West for a 62-yard touchdown against Haltom. By
Up Next
Arlington Lamar's Jack Dawson connected with wideout Trevon West for a 62-yard touchdown against Haltom. By

Who will win District 4-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.

Arlington and Lamar closed out the regular season last year in what was the biggest game in city history. The Colts won to finished undefeated.

The Colts look strong on offense with eight returning starters while the Vikings bring back eight on defense.

Martin and Bowie are playoff regulars, but can either one of them grab the district title? Sam Houston and North Crowley could take a big leap while Paschal and Trimble Tech are both young.

Voting is below:

2018 District Standings

Arlington 7-0

Lamar 6-1

Martin 5-2

Bowie 4-3

Sam Houston 3-4

Paschal 2-5

North Crowley 1-6

Trimble Tech 0-7

2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction

Arlington

Lamar

Martin

Bowie

Sam Houston

North Crowley

Paschal

Trimble Tech

Who will win District 4-6A?
Arlington
Lamar
Bowie
Martin
Sam Houston
North Crowley
Paschal
Trimble Tech

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
  Comments  