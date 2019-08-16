High School Football
Will Arlington and Lamar play for the district title again? Vote for 4-6A winner
Who will win District 4-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.
Arlington and Lamar closed out the regular season last year in what was the biggest game in city history. The Colts won to finished undefeated.
The Colts look strong on offense with eight returning starters while the Vikings bring back eight on defense.
Martin and Bowie are playoff regulars, but can either one of them grab the district title? Sam Houston and North Crowley could take a big leap while Paschal and Trimble Tech are both young.
2018 District Standings
Arlington 7-0
Lamar 6-1
Martin 5-2
Bowie 4-3
Sam Houston 3-4
Paschal 2-5
North Crowley 1-6
Trimble Tech 0-7
2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction
Arlington
Lamar
Martin
Bowie
Sam Houston
North Crowley
Paschal
Trimble Tech
