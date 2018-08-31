Paschal survives defense slugfest with 5-0 victory over Irving

Fort Worth Paschal defeated Irving 5-0 at Clark Stadium on Friday.

The Paschal defense stymied the Irving offense all night by holding them to only 130 yards of offense on the night. The Paschal offense wasn’t able to infiltrate the Tiger defense, instead scoring all of their points on special teams.

Game was over when: Paschal kicker Gabriel Garnett kicked a 21 yard field goal and put the Panthers up for good.

Play of the game: Paschal’s kick return defense shined when it swarmed Irving’s returner and knocked him back to the end zone for a safety at the end of the first half.

Offensive Player of the game: For the Panther, Elliot Titus led the way with 111 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Defensive Player of the game: The Paschal defensive line shut the Tigers down holding them to 91 rushing yards.

Moment of the game: When the Irving defense kept the Panthers from scoring from the 1 yard line late in the 4th quarter.

Big Picture outlook: Both teams are happy to get the first game and jitters out of the way and focus on district play in the coming weeks.

Up next: Paschal plays Haltom and Irving plays North Garland.