High School Football
Will Haltom repeat its magic or will Euless Trinity go back on top? Vote for 3-6A winner
Haltom shocks Euless Trinity 48-34
Who will win District 3-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.
Will Haltom’s magic carry over to this season or will Euless Trinity reign supreme once again. Maybe San Angelo Central gets a taste or Richland, Weatherford, LD Bell, Abilene surprise us.
Last season Haltom gave us an undefeated regular season, but the Buffaloes only return five starters.
Trinity was hit harder by graduation with three starters returning while Abilene and Central return 17 and 14.
Weatherford has the best quarterback in the district in 2020 Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Haltom’s Gavon Lange is predicted to win district defensive MVP, according to Dave Campbell’s.
Voting is below:
2018 District Standings
Haltom 6-0
Trinity 5-1
Central 4-2
Weatherford 2-4
Richland 2-4
Abilene 2-4
LD Bell 0-6
2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction
Trinity
Central
Haltom
Abilene
Richland
Weatherford
LD Bell
