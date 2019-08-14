High School Football

Will Haltom repeat its magic or will Euless Trinity go back on top? Vote for 3-6A winner

Haltom shocks Euless Trinity 48-34

The Buffalos beat No. 9 Trinity to improve to 6-0 this season. By
Who will win District 3-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.

Will Haltom’s magic carry over to this season or will Euless Trinity reign supreme once again. Maybe San Angelo Central gets a taste or Richland, Weatherford, LD Bell, Abilene surprise us.

Last season Haltom gave us an undefeated regular season, but the Buffaloes only return five starters.

Trinity was hit harder by graduation with three starters returning while Abilene and Central return 17 and 14.

Weatherford has the best quarterback in the district in 2020 Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Haltom’s Gavon Lange is predicted to win district defensive MVP, according to Dave Campbell’s.

Voting is below:

2018 District Standings

Haltom 6-0

Trinity 5-1

Central 4-2

Weatherford 2-4

Richland 2-4

Abilene 2-4

LD Bell 0-6

2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction

Trinity

Central

Haltom

Abilene

Richland

Weatherford

LD Bell

Who will win District 3-6A?
Haltom
Euless Trinity
San Angelo Central
Weatherford
Richland
Abilene
LD Bell

