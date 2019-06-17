Keller’s Dylann Kaderka wasn’t going to play after high school, but that changed at state

Keller wins 6A state softball title The Indians won their second straight state title. Interviews with Camryn Woodall, Bryan Poehler and Dylann Kaderka. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Indians won their second straight state title. Interviews with Camryn Woodall, Bryan Poehler and Dylann Kaderka.

Through Keller’s 25-year history in softball, there’s one pitcher that stands alone.

Dylann Kaderka, who graduated in May, won a program-record 81 games.

She’s a two-time state champ and now Kaderka is going to continue her career after signing with Grayson College on June 6, less than week after making her third appearance at the state tournament in Austin.

Many emotions today. I’m super happy and blessed to say that I’m continuing my softball career at Grayson College Go Vikings! pic.twitter.com/iDt1FH5wYB — Dylann(@DylannKaderka) June 6, 2019

Michael McBrayer and Jason Miller, the coaches at Grayson, coached Kaderka’s older sister Bailee at Western Oklahoma, which was a big reason why the Vikings were a perfect fit.

“Grayson College felt like home from the minute I arrived on campus,” Kaderka said. “Bailee was coached by coach McBrayer and coach Miller at Western Oklahoma. She had a lot of success from them so I’m really excited. Coach Ashley Mills is the pitching coach and also a lefty so I’m really excited about that too.”

But Kaderka was sure she was going to hang up the cleats.

After many years playing on the select circuit, she decided to stop and not pursue softball after high school three years ago. That changed at this year’s state tournament when Keller played Katy in the 6A semifinals on May 31.

Keller pitcher Dylann Kaderka in playoff action Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

“I quit because I wanted to pursue drumming and music and that was fun, but my senior year I was really questioning myself on what I really wanted to do,” she said. “Everyday at practice I would always say to myself ‘do I really want this to be over’ and at state when I was walking off the field I hugged my dad.

“He said ‘you had a great softball career’ and I looked at him and said ‘I don’t want it to be over.’ So that’s when I officially knew that I didn’t want to hang up the cleats.”

Kaderka went 25-2 this season with a 1.58 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings. In three years as Keller’s ace, Kaderka went 81-10 with 331 strikeouts. She was voted District 5-6A Pitcher of the Year this season. She’s tied for second all-time with 104 games pitched and third with 560 innings. She’s also a two-time Star-Telegram player of the year.

One of Kaderka’s best friends, Keller outfielder Bella Oboyski also signed with Grayson College.

“I definitely felt proud when I signed and knowing that my best friend is going to be there too is an amazing feeling,” Kaderka said. “We’re both super excited.”