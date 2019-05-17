Keller softball senior sets record; Joshua, Benbrook baseball pitchers dominate Game 2s

Joshua senior pitcher Matt Haley with his pitcher of the week award from a perfect game to start the playoffs vs. Mesquite Poteet. bgosset@star-telegram.com

BASEBALL

JOSHUA 6, CORSICANA 0

Matt Haley received his pitcher of the week award when he threw a perfect game during the first round of the playoffs, but the award could have just as easily been for Friday night.

Haley allowed one hit and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings as the Owls forced Game 3 in their 5A Region II quarterfinal series at Dallas Baptist University.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Of course it’s in the back of your mind because you don’t want it to be your last game you play, but if you go out there and perform like you know how, then there’s nothing to worry about. I just went out there and did my thing,” Haley said.

“Matt’s kind of been our guy all year,” coach David Sheppard added. “Season on the line, nobody we want on the mound but him. Only one hit against a really good lineup.”

Game 3 is 3 p.m. Saturday at DBU.

The Owls jumped on the Tigers quick with a run in the first inning and three in the second. Ethan Wood went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Brek Galbreath hit a solo home run in the seventh.

“The first run in the first inning is such a stress reliever because then I know I don’t have to be perfect. My teammates added three more in the second, and the pressure just goes away,” Haley said. “Proud of my guys.”

LEGACY 3, COLL. HERITAGE 2

Trailing 2-1 and facing top prospect Bobby Witt Jr., the Broncos were able to score two off the projected top-five pick in the bottom of the seventh and got the walk-off RBI sac-fly from Raef Wright to tie their 5A Region I quarterfinal series at DBU.

Game 3 is Saturday with location and time to be determined due to weather.

Nathan Rooney hit a deep fly to right field for an RBI triple that scored Payton Cathey, who singled with one out, to tie the game at 2. Heritage, which won 13-3 on Thursday, elected to load the bases to get to Wright.

“They’re thinking I’m a sophomore and kind of underrated and not well-known; they got their top guy out there, but I was just looking for a middle away fast ball and I was trying to drive in a run and get our seniors the win,” Wright said.

“Coach always told us to play a full seven innings. We knew Witt, top player in the nation, was going to throw hard and we had to get caught up with the fast ball,” Rooney added. “Once I hit it, I thought he was going to catch it, but when I saw him sprinting, I knew I had it and was hoping Joey was going to score.”

Rooney gave Legacy a 1-0 lead in the third when he ripped a pitch to the warning track in left. Heritage, which suffered its third loss of the season, got one in the fourth with a solo home run from Mason Greer, and grabbed the lead when it loaded the bases and Nicholas Balsano drove in Joey Koetting on a sac-fly to right.

Kayden Voelkel went the distance for Legacy, which got head coach Chris McMullen his 100th career victory.

TRINITY 12, FRENSHIP 6

The Trojans put on a good show in their first regional quarterfinal baseball series since 1994 by completing the sweep over the Tigers at Midland’s Christensen Stadium. They reach the regional semis for the first time since 1977.

Trinity (24-12) didn’t give Frenship a chance to force Game 3 when it scored five runs through the first two innings. Sebastian Colon doubled in a first-inning run, and Jimmy Crooks blasted a two-run homer to right field in the second.

Frenship trimmed the lead to 5-2 going into the fifth, but Trinity exploded for seven runs. The Trojans picked up two RBI walks, an RBI hit by pitch and three RBI singles, from Crooks, Nike Tratree and Brock Pacheco.

Crooks and Tratree each drove in three runs for Trinity, which won 5-3 on Thursday.

BENBROOK 2, CRANDALL 1

Crandall scored in the first inning, but Benbrook pitcher Xander Carrasco retired the final 12 batters and 19 of the final 22 to lead the Bobcats to the sweep of their 4A Region II quarterfinal series at Irving Nimitz.

Following Crandall’s score, which was plated on a fielder’s choice, the Bobcats (26-4-2) took the lead a half inning later on an RBI single from Kyle Guimarin, who then scored on a grounder to second by Hunter Rudel.

Carrasco allowed two hits and struck out nine for Benbrook, which will face Longview Spring Hill in the semis.

CLEBURNE 2, MIDLOTHIAN 0

Cason Gregory hit a two-out, two-run single past second base in the fifth inning, and freshman pitcher Cooper Schneider threw a one-hit shutout to help the Yellow Jackets force a Game 3, noon Saturday at Midlothian, in their 5A Region II quarterfinal series.

CARROLL 7, MARCUS 1

Joe Steeber allowed two hits, one unearned run and struck out four as the Dragons completed the sweep in their 6A Region I quarterfinal series at Carroll.

Cade Manning and Brandon Howell drove in two runs apiece as Carroll scored five times in the third inning.

SOFTBALL

THE COLONY 12, ABILENE WYLIE 5

Junior shortstop Jayda Coleman showed why she’s not only committed to Oklahoma, but also the No. 1 Class of 2020 softball player in the nation during Game 2 on Friday in Graford.

Coleman went 4 for 4, doubled twice, added a triple, drove in two runs, scored three times and swiped four bases as The Colony went on to sweep its 5A Region I semifinal series.

The Cougars (37-2), who won 7-1 on Thursday, advance to the regional final for the second time in three years to take on district rival Little Elm (30-7) in a three-game set at Prosper, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wylie dug itself in an early hole when The Colony’s first four batters reached base safely. Olivia Wick hit a two-run single to center, and Elexus Favors walked in a run for a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Michelle Tillapaugh and Jodee Duncan drove in second-inning runs, and The Colony led 6-0 in the third after an RBI ground out from Karlie Charles.

Coleman added an RBI triple, and Wick and Tillapaugh’s RBI single pushed the lead to 9-2 in the sixth. Charles and Coleman hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh, and Wick added her third RBI single of the day.

KELLER 7, FRENSHIP 3

The Indians moved a step closer to the 6A Region I final after taking down the Tigers at Abilene Christian University. Game 2 is 10 a.m. Saturday at ACU.

Keller’s Dylann Kaderka allowed one earned run on three hits as she picked up her 78th career win to set the school record.

“Dylann does a fantastic job and is 100 percent out there every day for her team,” said coach Christina Gwyn. “She is willing to do anything for them, and it shows, and they work hard for her.”

Frenship got off to the perfect start with two runs in the top of the first when three consecutive batters reached base with two outs. Caroline Kerr singled and scored on Qo’be Harvest’s RBI single. Jacie Woods scored on a passed ball.

Keller (32-3-1) tied it in the bottom half on an RBI triple from Alexa Langeliers and Tessa Galipeau’s run-scoring double. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the second as Amanda DeSario had a two-out double to plate Riley Love.

Hayden Brown crushed a two-run home run to right-center in the third to put Keller up 5-2. The Indians added back-to-back home runs in the fifth when Langeliers and Galipeau went deep. Galipeau was a single shy of the cycle.

Brandon McAuliffe, Special Contributor

REEDY 12, HALLSVILLE 3

Getting the latest hitter of the week award didn’t seem to distract Micaela Wark as the Houston commit hit a grand slam, a double and drove in six runs to help the Lions sweep their 5A Region II semifinal series.

Reedy heads to its first regional final to play defending 5A champ Forney.

Hallsville, which played Forney in last year’s regional final, scored in the first inning, only to give up six runs in the second. Reedy’s first three batters reached base and Maggie Cammrick hit into a fielder’s choice to tie the game. Ashlyn MacVeigh singled in a run and Cammack scored on a Brooke Barker bunt. Maddie Treutlein and Maia Wark added RBI singles.

Micaela Wark’s grand slam came in the fourth with two outs on a 2-1 pitch to center. She drove in two more with a double in the sixth to push Reedy’s lead to 12-2.

FORNEY 13, MCKINNEY NORTH 2 (5)

The Jackrabbits scored nine runs in the fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth to finish off the Bulldogs via the run-rule during their 5A Region II semifinal series.

Savanna DesRochers allowed two hits, two unearned runs and struck out eight. Caleigh Cross homered and drove in three runs. Sadie Hewitt went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Kayla Beers drove in two and Hannah Holdbrook scored three times.