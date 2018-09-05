Here are our “Dallas-Fort Worth High School Football Power Rankings” entering Week 2 of the 2018 season.

We will send them out every Wednesday

CLASS 6A

1. Allen (1-0); Previous (1): Defeated Mesquite Horn 40-0. Next game- East (Utah)

2. Duncanville (1-0); Previous (2): Defeated Lancaster 34-0. Next game- South Oak Cliff

3. Euless Trinity (1-0); Previous (4): Defeated Waco Midway 37-7. Next game- Sachse

4. Southlake Carroll (1-0); Previous (3): Defeated SGP 25-8. Next game- Colleyville Heritage

5. DeSoto (1-0); Previous (5): Defeated Odessa Permian 38-28. Next game- Dallas Jesuit

6. Coppell (1-0); Previous (7): Defeated Sachse 30-28. Next game- LD Bell

7. Sachse (0-1); Previous (6): Loss to Coppell 30-28. Next game- Euless Trinity

8. Arlington (1-0); Previous (N/A): Defeated Dallas Jesuit 55-25. Next game- Byron Nelson

9. Cedar Hill (1-0); Previous (N/A): Defeated John Tyler 57-7. Next game- Denton Guyer

10. Waxahachie (1-0); Previous (N/A): Defeated Ennis 54-32. Next game- Mesquite Poteet

CLASS 5A

1. Aledo (1-0); Previous (1): Defeated Denton Guyer 40-0. Next game- Bentonville (Ark.)

2. Highland Park (1-0); Previous (2): Defeated Rockwall 49-42. Next game- Mesquite Horn

3. Frisco Lone Star (1-0); Previous (5): Defeated Richland 42-2. Next game- Denton

4. Denton Ryan (1-0); Previous (4): Defeated Mesquite Poteet 28-14. Next game- Fossil Ridge

5. Mansfield Legacy (0-1); Previous (3): Loss to Jenks, Okla. 35-14. Next game- Crowley

6. Colleyville Heritage (1-0); Previous (6): Defeated North Forney 16-0. Next game- Southlake Carroll

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0); Previous (9): Defeated Skyline 10-7. Next game- Duncanville

8. Ennis (0-1); Previous (7): Loss to Waxahachie 54-32. Next game- Dallas Skyline

9. Frisco Reedy (1-0); Previous (N/A): Defeated Plano West 46-14. Next game- The Colony

10. Crowley (1-0); Previous (N/A): Defeated Everman 14-7. Next game- Mansfield Legacy

CLASS 4A/OTHERS

1. Argyle (1-0); Previous (1): Defeated Stephenville 45-35. Next game- Waco La Vega

2. Kennedale (1-0); Previous (2): Defeated Decatur 55-7. Next game- Midlothian Heritage

3. Midlothian Heritage (1-0); Previous (3): Defeated Gatesville 21-6. Next game- Kennedale

4. Plano Prestonwood (1-0); Previous (4): Defeated Wylie 46-6. Next game- Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.)

5. Melissa (1-0); Previous (5): Defeated Argyle Liberty Christian 42-30. Next game- Frisco

6. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (1-0); Previous (6): Defeated Dallas Bishop Lynch 23-19. Next game- Florida A&M (Fl.)

7. Brock (1-0); Previous (7): Defeated Brownwood 41-10. Next game- Iowa Park

8. Celina (1-0); Previous (8): Defeated Frisco Memorial 53-0. Next game- Argyle Liberty Christian

9. Gunter (1-0); Previous (9): Defeated Daingerfield 27-14. Next game- Pottsboro

10. Glen Rose (1-0); Previous (10): Defeated Grandview 52-30. Next game- Waco Connally