Trey Flint recovers a fumbled punt as North Forney played Colleyville Heritage in a high school football game at Dragon Stadium Friday August 31, 2018. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Defense gets the game ball in Colleyville Heritage’s shutout over North Forney

By Brian Gosset

August 31, 2018 10:41 PM

It wasn’t pretty, but Colleyville Heritage got the job done.

The Panthers gutted out a 16-0 victory over North Forney on Friday night at Dragon Stadium in a matchup between regional playoff teams from a season ago.

“Defense was the storyline,” coach Joe Willis said. “We pinned them back a couple times in the second half. The defense gets the game ball for sure.”

Going to its third quarterback of the night, senior Trey Flint shined with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and a fumble recovery. He’s also the starting defensive back.

Heritage (1-0) iced the game in the fourth quarter after Flint ran a score in from the 3-yard line. It capped off a 13-play drive that lasted over seven minutes.

The Panthers took a 9-0 lead late in the third quarter when Flint hit 4-star receiver and Texas A&M commit Kam Brown on a 18-yard pass on third-and-6.

“They started off on a Cover 2 defense and I saw the corner was going to bail on the coverage so I knew I was going to be open and Trey made a great pass,” Brown said.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Heritage got on the board on the first play of the second.

With North Forney (0-1) on its own 3-yard line, a load of Panthers made the tackle inside the end zone for the safety. Maleke Cheffin was credited with the initial hit.

“That was a game changer,” Willis said. “It was huge and it gave us the lead — not a big lead, but one going into halftime and giving us some momentum.”

North Forney, which went 10-3 last season, drove down the field on its opening drive — 13 plays for 56 yards — but was stopped on fourth-and-3.

“Holding them to a shutout was something special,” Flint said. “Our defense plans to keep doing those kinds of things this season. Our unit is solid.”

Flint was the starting junior varsity quarterback as a sophomore.

Once he came in, it was second nature.

“I think that JV team went 8-2,” Willis said. “He’s a big part of our defense, but we knew at some point we were going to use him at quarterback. He did a great job.”

The Panthers gained 223 yards total offense while holding the Falcons to 189.

Collin Losack led Heritage with a game-high 91 yards passing including a 76-yard bomb to Brown in the second quarter. Brown had three catches for 104 yards.

The teams played at Dragon Stadium because of renovations to Mustang-Panther Stadium. Heritage will return to Southlake to take on the Dragons on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. The Falcons host Wylie East at 7:30 p.m.

