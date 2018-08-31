Denton Guyer no match for Jase McClellan, Aledo in Bearcats’ 40-0 victory

Aledo’s Jase McClellan made key runs when his team needed it and pushed the Bearcats to a 40-0 win over Denton Guyer at CH Collins Athletic Complex in Denton on Friday night.

The matchup must’ve looked quite enticing just a few years ago when the two schools took the 4A Division I and II state titles. But this year, the Wildcats, now 6A, were outmatched by the state’s top-ranked 5A team.

McClellan, an OU commit, scored twice in the first half and racked up 99 yards on 15 carries. He didn’t see action in the second half.

Guyer’s QB, Eli Stowers, played composed and was a formidable rusher and passer for the Wildcats. The sophomore showed no signs of jitters, using his 6-3, 190-pound frame to keep Aledo honest on defense.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The only serious scoring opportunity backfired at the Aledo 1 with an interception.

Game was over when: With the Bearcats up 27-0 midway through the fourth quarter, Jake Bishop hit JoJo Earle with a 25-yard scoring toss to seal the otherwise given outcome.

Play of the game: Ryan Anderson picked off a Stowers pass at the Aledo 1 and outraced Stowers down the sideline to score on a 99-yard interception return late in the game.

Offensive player of the game: McClellan certainly stood out amongst all the rushers but teammate Earle had 8 receptions for 109 yards and two scores.

Defensive player of the game: The Aledo defensive front is a stalwart group but DE Colt Ellison collected a sack and kept most of the Wildcats’ offense looking to cut upfield before reaching his territory.

Unsung hero of the game: Guyer’s Harrison Bohannon came in at RB due to standout back Kaedric Cobbs’ injury and was a tough-running go-to player for the Wildcats. Bohannon finished with 100 yards on 16 carries.

Moment of the game: Aledo intercepted Stowers for the second time as Guyer was making an attempt to get back in the game early in the third quarter. That pick by Jake Ford deflated the hopes of the Wildcats.

Stat of the Game: Aledo had three interceptions that were pivotal in keeping Guyer for mounting an attack.

They said it: “Our new black jerseys haven’t come in yet,” said a Guyer manager, when asked why the home team Wildcats were wearing white.

Big picture outlook: For Aledo, the win keeps expectations in line as they move toward another deep run in the playoffs. For Guyer, it was a potential measuring stick that could’ve boosted their view of the season. Still, the Wildcats may find plenty of positives in light of the several injuries they’ve already faced this year.

What’s next? Guyer will play Cedar Hill, Friday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m., at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Aledo will play Bentonville, Ark., next Saturday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m., at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.