WATCH: Texas A&M commit boots game-winning 57-yard field goal in Coppell victory

Last season Caden Davis missed an extra point in overtime that ended Coppell’s playoff run in the third round.

We’re thinking Davis is far behind it after the record-breaking night he had in the season opener on Friday.

Davis, a 3-star kicker for Coppell and Texas A&M commit, booted a school-record 57-yard field goal as time expired to send the Cowboys past Sachse 30-28.

Caden Davis, one of the top kickers in the nation and a Texas A&M commit, kicks the game-winning 57-yard FG to send Coppell past Sachse on Friday August 31, 2018.

“Running on the field I knew it was an opportunity to redeem myself for last season,” Davis said. “When I kicked it I didn’t know if it was going to have the distance because I got under it a little bit and I was going against the wind, but I barely got it. It was definitely one of the best moments of my life.”

Davis also made field goals from 29 and 42 yards as Coppell got the better for the Mustangs in a match-up between two of the top 6A teams in DFW. Coppell went 11-2 last season. Sachse was 12-1.

Davis is ranked as the No. 8 kicker in the nation, per 247Sports. He said 60 yards is his range in practice and warm-ups.