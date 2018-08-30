Top 5 Fort Worth area WRs to watch in 2018

Here are our top 5 Fort Worth area pass catchers to watch in the 2018 season:

1. Kam Brown, 2019, Colleyville Heritage

The 4-star prospect is committed to Texas A&M. Also considered UCLA, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Alabama and more. Holds 36 scholarship offers, per 247Sports. Brown was voted first-team all-district in 2017, and offensive newcomer of the year in 2016. He recorded 71 catches, 1,147 yards and 20 TDs as a junior; 46 catches, 758 yards, 12 TDs during his sophomore season. Also plays defense and returns kicks, and has eight games of 100 or more yards receiving, seven last fall.

2. Rashee Rice, 2019, Richland

The 3-star recruit is committed to SMU. He also considered Texas Tech, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Northwestern and more. Recorded 1,400 yards and 19 TDs in 2017. Helped Richland to its deepest playoff run in program history. Earned first team all-district honors as a junior. Has 2,000 yards and 28 TDs in two seasons with the Rebels.

3. DJ Graham, 2020 Keller Central

The 4-star recruit holds offers from LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia, Houston, SMU, Indiana, Utah, Tulsa and more. He was voted district offensive newcomer of the year in 2016 as a freshman. Over 1,000 yards and 9 TDs in two seasons. Graham also play defense where he’s recorded 33 tackles and three interceptions.

4. Ty DeArman, 2019, Arlington Bowie

Another receiver-defensive back athlete resides in Arlington where DeArman is a 3-star recruit and committed to Arizona State. DeArman was voted third-team all-state and district utility player of the year in 2017. He was voted offensive sophomore of the year in 2016. Also played QB last fall. He also considered Arkansas, Wisconsin, Baylor, Kansas, Illinois, Kansas State, SMU and more.

5. Jaylen Hearst, 2019, Fossil Ridge

Hearst is a 3-star prospect who holds 17 offers from Arizona State, Georgia, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, SMU, North Texas, BYU, Hawaii and more. Recorded 900 yards receiving and 7 TDs in 2017, with three games of 100 or more yards. His season-high was nine catches for 190 yards and a TD in Week 10 vs. Weatherford. Projected to commit with Tech, per 247Sports.

Top TE: Baylor Cupp, 2019, Brock

The 4-star prospect is committed to Texas A&M. He also considered Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, Notre Dame, Missouri, USC, LSU and more. He’s ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the nation and No. 19 overall prospect in the state according to 247Sports. During the 2017 season, he earned first team all-district honors. Brock went to the Class 3A Division I state title game, losing to Rockdale. In the 3A Division I state semifinals vs. Kemp, Cupp caught TD passes of 67 and 31 yards.

Next Five: Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (FW Southwest), David Clayton (Grapevine), Brandon Chatman (Boswell), Quentin Lee (Northwest), Shamar Johnson (Richland)

Honorable Mention: Jaden Smith (Kennedale), RJ Mickens (Southlake Carroll), Trey Cleveland (Arlington), JT Clark (Wyatt), Trevon West (Arlington Lamar), Ife Adeyi (Legacy), Jamari Bradley (Cleburne), Julian Johnson (Haltom), Keanu Hill (Trinity), Chris Taylor (North Crowley), Gabriel Woodard (Trimble Tech), Calvin Wiggins (Byron Nelson), Damon Smith (Keller), Xavier Caldwell (Lake Ridge), Jahrad Taylor (Brewer), De’Juan Jones (South Hills), Brandon Johnson (Benbrook)