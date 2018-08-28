Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Hearst (14) makes the reception against Keller Timber Creek defensive back Emmanuel Wilson (25) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC.
Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver Jaylen Hearst (14) makes the reception against Keller Timber Creek defensive back Emmanuel Wilson (25) during the 1st half Friday night, September 29, 2017 played at Keller ISD AC. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
WATCH: He was about to be tackled for no gain. Then this 3-star WR scored a 70-yard TD

August 28, 2018 07:00 PM

Have yourself a day Jaylen Hearst.

The Keller Fossil Ridge wide receiver submitted an early nominee for play of the year, and the regular season hasn’t even started yet.

One this particular play, the Panthers ran a simple WR screen against Wylie. Hearst caught it and was going be tackled for no gain. Instead the rising prospect dodged multiple defenders, cut it back to the opposite side of the field, hurdled over one player and went on to score a 70-yard TD.

Watch it for yourself:

Fossil Ridge 2019 receiver Jaylen Hearst caught a WR screen during Friday's scrimmage and scored from 70 yards out, but he had to make some moves to do it. Video credit Katrina Hearst.

Hearst holds 17 offers and is projected to commit with Texas Tech, per 247Sports.

He also has offers from Arizona State, Georgia, Nebraska, Illinois, Kansas, SMU, North Texas, BYU, Hawaii and more.

Hearst is coming off an all-district season where he recorded 900 yards receivng and caught 7 TDs. Fossil Ridge went 10-1 including a undefeated regular season.

As TXHSFB gears up for another season in 2018, take a look back at some of the highlights from a fun-filled 2017.

