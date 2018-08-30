Top 5 Fort Worth area QBs to watch in 2018

Here are our top 5 Fort Worth area QBs heading into the 2018 season:





1. Will Bowers, 2019, Southlake Carroll

With Bowers returning, Carroll will boast one of the top backfields in the Metroplex, which also includes 2019 RB T.J. McDaniel. Bowers was voted first team all-district and team Offensive MVP last season. He recorded nearly 3,500 passing yards and 38 TDs, including 30 through the air. He hit the century mark for passing yards in all 14 games and finished the year with a season-high 302 yards vs. Waco Midway. He also had four games of 100 or more yards rushing. Bowers could be in for an even bigger year with offensive-minded Riley Dodge as the new head coach.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Riley Dodge returns to a program he once led to a UIL state title in 2006. The Dragons officially started the 2018 season on Monday inside their indoor facility. Carroll is looking to build off last year's 10-4 squad.

2. Brayden Thomas, 2020, Saginaw Boswell

All Thomas has done is shine at Boswell since being thrown onto varsity in the first district game of 2016 because of injuries to those in front of him. He actually began the year on the freshman team. Thomas has thrown for 5,000 yards and 60 TDs in two seasons, 37 TDs coming last season, when he was an all-state pick by the Texas Sports Writers Association. As a freshman, Thomas, who has an offer from Ole Miss, was second-team all-district and a member of the MaxPreps National Freshman team.

SHARE COPY LINK Brayden Thomas tosses a touchdown pass to give Boswell a lead over Aledo.

3. Ken Seals, 2020, Weatherford

It is the much-anticipated Kangaroos varsity debut for Seals. The 4-star recruit traveled to 16 college camps this summer spanning 9,000 miles. He threw for 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns as the JV team went 8-2 last season. He already has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, FAU, Minnesota, Montana State, UT-El Paso and more. Seals is ranked as the No. 1 pro-style QB in the state, per 247Sports.

SHARE COPY LINK Weatherford 2020 pro-style quarterback Ken Seals shows off his throwing skills and accuracy at the Georgia football camp this summer. Seals is ranked as the No. 12 pro-style QB in the nation for his class. Video credit Robert Seals.

4. Michael Black, 2019, Haltom

Black had a breakout season in 2017 with nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 30 TDs for Haltom, which clinched its first playoff berth since 2009 and first winning season since 2000. For his performance, Black was an all-state honorable mention selection. Haltom was reclassified into another seven-team district, which begs the question: can the Buffs make it to the playoffs in back-to-back years?

SHARE COPY LINK Haltom rallied to defeat Keller for its second straight in District 3-6A. Video Michael Eldridge

5. Jalen Catalon, 2019, Mansfield Legacy

Catalon isn’t a QB but he’s such a freak athlete. He’s one of those players that makes plays once he touches the football. Catalon recorded more than 1,000 yards passing and rushing, and scored 28 TDs last season.

SHARE COPY LINK 4-star S Jalen Catalon was at The Opening where he discussed recruitment.

Next Five: Jack Dawson (Arlington Lamar), Caleb Leake (North Crowley), Sloan Henry (Keller), Chandler Rogers (Mansfield Lake Ridge), Brysen McKinney (Mansfield Summit)

Honorable Mention: Gavin Colopy (Richland), Jahari Rogers (Arlington), Malcolm Mays (Bowie), Austin Ahmad (Northwest), Cade Rhodes (Grapevine), Bryan Allen (Southwest), Jake Bishop (Aledo), Carson Ingram (Brewer), Jacob Amador (Burleson), Kyle Burns (Burleson Centennial)