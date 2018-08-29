Local football power to be without Oklahoma State commit for season; RB to miss 2 weeks

If Denton Guyer hopes to make a playoff run and win another state title, the Wildcats will have to do it without one of the top defensive linemen in the state.

They’ll also have to play without their top running back for the first two weeks, according to Denton Record Chronicle beat writer Brady Keane.

Guyer’s 3-star 2020 defensive tackle Grant Mahon will be out for the season after suffering a fractured vertebra.

Mahon sat out of Guyer’s scrimmage last week vs. Euless Trinity due to soreness in his back and received the news earlier this week after an X-ray showed a fracture in his L5 vertebra.

Mahon is committed to Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 49 DT in the nation and No. 97 overall player in the state.

He recorded 45.5 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year.

The news did not come at a good time as Keane reported just a day earlier that top RB junior Kaedric Cobbs will miss the first two games due to a knee injury he suffered against Trinity.

Cobbs rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 25 TDs last season. With a mild sprain, he’ll miss the season opener Friday vs. Aledo and Guyer’s Week 2 match-up against Cedar Hill at The Cotton Bowl.

Guyer, which is coming off a 7-4 season last year, is projected to finish second in District 5-6A according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Wildcats are ranked as the No. 22 team in Class 6A out of 40 schools.

They also received votes in the Associated Press preseason poll.

The Wildcats have won state titles in 2013 and 2014, and have reached the playoffs in 10-straight seasons.