These area 5A Division I football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 5A Division I team in Dallas-Fort Worth.

District 3-5A

Derrick Berry, RB, Boswell: Recorded 255 yards rushing and 4 TDs last season

Bradley Crawford, ATH, Azle: 3 INTs in 3 games, but missed all of district

Justin Davis, RB, Brewer: Recorded 273 yards rushing and 3 TDs

Kyler Gibson, QB, Granbury

De’Juan Jones, WR, South Hills

Mike Jones, RB, Saginaw: Recorded 522 yards rushing and 2 TDs

Kevin Miller, QB, Crowley: Listed 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds

Michael Somerville, DB/K, Arlington Heights: Recorded 58 tackles, led the soccer team in goals

Demetrius Winkfield, DL, Chisholm Trail: Will be counted on to lead the young defensive line, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

District 4-5A

Donovan Bakare, QB, Creekview: Returns after missing 2017

Billy Bowman, WR, Ryan

Bruce Cobb, ATH, Colleyville Heritage

Stone Earle, QB Birdville: Recorded 1,224 yards passing and 11 TDs

Jack Ertz, WR, Grapevine: Recorded 534 yards receiving and 7 TDs

Al-Jaleel Ihsaan, DB, Newman Smith: Recorded 58 tackles and 2 INTs

Steven Rico, OL, RL Turner

Montrill Williams, DB, Denton: Transfer from El Paso Eastlake

District 5-5A

William Harris, WR, Little Elm: Recorded 6 TDs

Myron Huff, DL, Liberty: Demands consistent double teams, per DCTF

Julian Larry, DB, Lone Star

Jason Morgan, SS, Independence: Recorded 37 tackles

Myles Price, DB, The Colony: Recorded 26 tackles and 3 INTs

Cameron Rose, RB, Frisco Heritage: Recorded 457 yards rushing

Cade Starnes, RB, Wakeland: Recorded 541 yards rushing and 4 TDs

Ridge Texada, ATH, Frisco Centennial: Recorded 47 tackles and 2 INTs

District 6-5A

Jacquil Evans, OL/DL, Dallas Samuell

Johnathan Garcia, RB, Dallas Sunset: Recorded 250 yards rushing and 4 TDs

Xavier Gipson, ATH, Dallas Wilson: Missed last season after district sophomore of the year in 2016

Jaydn Ishmael, DB, Legacy: Recorded 4 INTs

Tre Jones, DB, Timberview: Impressed as a freshman, per DCTF

Ryan Khetan, FS, Highland Park: Recorded 3 INTs

Majik Rector, WR, Lancaster

Kenvodrick Shaw, RB, Dallas Adams: Recorded 418 yards rushing and 6 TDs

District 7-5A

Reggie Brooks, OL, Wylie East

Jamal Clemons, DB, West Mesquite: Recorded 2 INTs

Landon Cole, DB, Sherman: Recorded 32 tackles and 4 pass break-ups

Max Fecci, LB, McKinney North

Cam Lumpkin, WR, Mesquite Poteet