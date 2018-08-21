These area 5A Division I football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 5A Division I team in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Check back at dfwVarsity.com for football sleepers from Class 5A Division II teams in DFW on Wednesday.
District 3-5A
Derrick Berry, RB, Boswell: Recorded 255 yards rushing and 4 TDs last season
Bradley Crawford, ATH, Azle: 3 INTs in 3 games, but missed all of district
Justin Davis, RB, Brewer: Recorded 273 yards rushing and 3 TDs
Kyler Gibson, QB, Granbury
De’Juan Jones, WR, South Hills
Mike Jones, RB, Saginaw: Recorded 522 yards rushing and 2 TDs
Kevin Miller, QB, Crowley: Listed 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds
Michael Somerville, DB/K, Arlington Heights: Recorded 58 tackles, led the soccer team in goals
Demetrius Winkfield, DL, Chisholm Trail: Will be counted on to lead the young defensive line, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
District 4-5A
Donovan Bakare, QB, Creekview: Returns after missing 2017
Billy Bowman, WR, Ryan
Bruce Cobb, ATH, Colleyville Heritage
Stone Earle, QB Birdville: Recorded 1,224 yards passing and 11 TDs
Jack Ertz, WR, Grapevine: Recorded 534 yards receiving and 7 TDs
Al-Jaleel Ihsaan, DB, Newman Smith: Recorded 58 tackles and 2 INTs
Steven Rico, OL, RL Turner
Montrill Williams, DB, Denton: Transfer from El Paso Eastlake
District 5-5A
William Harris, WR, Little Elm: Recorded 6 TDs
Myron Huff, DL, Liberty: Demands consistent double teams, per DCTF
Julian Larry, DB, Lone Star
Jason Morgan, SS, Independence: Recorded 37 tackles
Myles Price, DB, The Colony: Recorded 26 tackles and 3 INTs
Cameron Rose, RB, Frisco Heritage: Recorded 457 yards rushing
Cade Starnes, RB, Wakeland: Recorded 541 yards rushing and 4 TDs
Ridge Texada, ATH, Frisco Centennial: Recorded 47 tackles and 2 INTs
District 6-5A
Jacquil Evans, OL/DL, Dallas Samuell
Johnathan Garcia, RB, Dallas Sunset: Recorded 250 yards rushing and 4 TDs
Xavier Gipson, ATH, Dallas Wilson: Missed last season after district sophomore of the year in 2016
Jaydn Ishmael, DB, Legacy: Recorded 4 INTs
Tre Jones, DB, Timberview: Impressed as a freshman, per DCTF
Ryan Khetan, FS, Highland Park: Recorded 3 INTs
Majik Rector, WR, Lancaster
Kenvodrick Shaw, RB, Dallas Adams: Recorded 418 yards rushing and 6 TDs
District 7-5A
Reggie Brooks, OL, Wylie East
Jamal Clemons, DB, West Mesquite: Recorded 2 INTs
Landon Cole, DB, Sherman: Recorded 32 tackles and 4 pass break-ups
Max Fecci, LB, McKinney North
Cam Lumpkin, WR, Mesquite Poteet
Comments