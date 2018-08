See who won our polls for DFW 5A district champs in 2018

The Star-Telegram ran polls for the fans to predict district champs in DFW during the 2018 season.

Here are the results for Class 5A:

3-5A Division I

1. Boswell

2. Brewer

3. Azle

Saginaw Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas in action against Aledo, Nov. 10, 2017. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

4-5A Division I

1. Colleyville Heritage

2. Grapevine

3. Denton Ryan

Colleyville Heritage 4-star WR Kameron Brown, who’s committed to Texas A&M. Greg Powers 247Sports

5-5A Division I

1. Frisco Lone Star

2. Little Elm

3. The Colony

Frisco Lone Star 3-star APB Darrin Smith Greg Powers 247Sports

6-5A Division I

1. Mansfield Timberview

2. Mansfield Legacy

3. Highland Park

SHARE COPY LINK Mansfield Timberview 2019 3-star athlete Trevon Russell is a Howard University commit. He made some big plays in 2017 and expects the Wolves to be much better this season. Video credit Tre Russell Hudl

7-5A Division I

1. John Tyler

2. McKinney North

3. Mesquite Poteet

4-5A Division II

1. FW Southwest

2. Justin Northwest

3. FW Carter-Riverside

SHARE COPY LINK FW Southwest coach Rob Goebel and WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere think Minnesota was the perfect fit for the 3-star prospect. The first-team all-district selection made 26 catches for 837 yards and 13 TDs last season as a junior. The Raiders went 7-4.

5-5A Division II

1. Aledo

2. Burleson

3. Everman

Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

6-5A Division II

1. South Oak Cliff

2. Kimball

3. Red Oak

7-5A Division II

1. Lake Dallas

2. Frisco

3. Reedy

8-5A Division II

1. Ennis

2. North Forney

3. Sulphur Springs