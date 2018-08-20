These area 6A football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 6A team in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Check back at dfwVarsity.com for football sleepers from Class 5A Division I teams in DFW on Tuesday.

District 3-6A

Cisco Caston, ATH, Weatherford: The 6-foot-2 Caston can play wide receiver and defensive back.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Christian Gadison, WR, LD Bell: Recorded 457 yards receiving and one touchdowns in 2017.

Brandon Johnson, RB, Richland: Excelled in limited playing time, including Rebels’ playoff run.

Jonathan Rodriguez, LB, Haltom: Recorded 32 tackles, 4 for loss and 3 sacks last season.

Poukesi Vakauta, DL, Euless Trinity

SHARE COPY LINK The Rebels had the most success in program history during the past two seasons in Class 5A. Now the team returns to Class 6A after February's realignment.

District 4-6A

Titus Elliot, QB, FW Paschal

DeShawn Gaddie, Arlington Lamar: The 3-star prospect had 37 tackles and 2 INTs.

Malcolm Mays, QB, Arlington Bowie: Recorded 1,000 yards passing and 8 TDs.

Brandon Nash, QB, Arlington Sam Houston

Antoine Parker, RB, Arlington Martin: Recorded 333 yards rushing and 2 TDs.

LeAndre Roberts, ATH, FW Trimble Tech: The sophomore saw time as a freshman on varsity.

Jahari Rogers, QB, Arlington: Moves from receiver to quarterback full-time

Chris Taylor, WR, North Crowley: Showed promise as a sophomore, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

SHARE COPY LINK The Arlington Colts were state qualifiers in this summer's 7-on-7 tournament and finished in the Top 8 of the consolation bracket. QB Jahari Rogers was impressive with numerous touchdown passes to his teammates. Video credit Texan Live

District 5-6A

Sione Finau, OL, Keller Central

Gage Haskin, ATH, Timber Creek: Recorded 238 yards receiving and 3 TDs.

Seth Meador, ATH, Denton Guyer: Was a two-way started last season.

Wills Meyer, WR, Southlake Carroll

Enoch Ntchobo, RB, Keller: Recorded 393 yards rushing and 3 TDs.

Daniel Sabedra, DB, Fossil Ridge: Started as a sophomore, but missed all of 2017.

Hudson White, QB, Byron Nelson

Jacob Wolfe, DE, Eaton

SHARE COPY LINK Riley Dodge returns to a program he once led to a UIL state title in 2006. The Dragons officially started the 2018 season on Monday inside their indoor facility. Carroll is looking to build off last year's 10-4 squad.

District 6-6A

Chance Hernandez, QB, Irving Nimitz: Missed the last seven games last season, but is 100 percent.

Ryan Hirt, RB, Coppell: Versatile runner, who runs much bigger than his size would indicate, per DCTF.

Josh Johnson, ATH, Flower Mound: Versatile play-maker who could play any skill position on offense, per DCTF.

Jaylon Lott, RB, Hebron: Recorded 483 yards rushing and 6 TDs.

Solomon Neal, WR, Irving

Nick Nielsen, OL, Lewisville: Selected second-team all-district.

DeMarcus Sanders, CB, Irving MacArthur: Recorded 2 INTs.

Gus Sralla, QB, Marcus: The 6-foot-7 Sralla can contribute if not at quarterback.

District 7-6A

Tameron Derrough, WR, Lake Ridge

Dameon Dawson, WR, Mansfield

Zakhari Franklin, WR, Cedar Hill

Holland Jacobs, DB, Grand Prairie: Runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.

Marsel McDuffie, RB, South Grand Prairie: Talented sophomore, per DCTF.

Will Morgan, TE, Waxahachie: All-district selection.

Prince Omorogbe, LB, Summit: Recorded 14 sacks.

Shun’Darion Ward, QB, DeSoto: Recorded 469 yards passing and 4 TDs.

District 8-6A

De’Braylon Carroll, OL, Duncanville.

Milton Catalina, DB, Berkner: Recorded 5 INTs.

Brandon Epton, ATH, Dallas Molina: Recorded 358 yards receiving and 4 TDs.

Jvon Espinoza, LB, Richardson: Three-year starter.

Jamadric Mackey, OL, Lake Highlands: Solid offensive line led by Mackey and Carlos Sanches, per DCTF.

Dominique Shelmon, WR, Skyline: Recorded 622 yards receiving and 4 TDs.

J’veon Tennyson, LB, Dallas White: Solid junior season, per DCTF.

Ford Woods, WR, Pearce: Recorded 386 yards and one touchdown.

District 9-6A

Wayne Anderson RB, Prosper: Likely moves to offense to become the featured RB, per DCTF.

Devyn Butler, DB, Allen

Collin Drake, QB, McKinney Boyd: Played final six games last season as a freshman.

Greg Draughn, ATH, Plano West

Jarius Jackson, ATH, Plano: Recorded 22 tackles.

Tommy Roy, LB, Dallas Jesuit: Rangy linebacker who can cover a lot of ground, per DCTF.

Trey Scott-Jones, RB Plano East: Listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Jack Vinson, LB, McKinney: Recorded 32 tackles and one sack.

District 10-6A

Jourdan Boze, RB, Naaman Forest

Micah Buchanan, DB, Sachse: Started 13 games as a sophomore.

Jabari Ellis, ATH, Garland: Returns after missing all of 2017.

Alex Garcia, ATH, North Garland: Has played TE and LB, but could move to QB.

Antonio Hull, WR, Rowlett: Recorded 493 yards receiving and 5 TDs.

Kyler Kinsey, DB, South Garland: Hard-hitting defensive back, per DCTF.

Aaron Okolo, DL, Wylie

Camar Wheaton, RB, Lakeview Centennial: Recorded 832 yards rushing in five games.

District 11-6A

Kendrick Blackshire, LB, Mesquite Horn: Recorded 69 tackles and 3 sacks.

Jawuan Clark, RB, North Mesquite: Has the size and speed to run over or around defenders, per DCTF.

Zach Henry, RB, Rockwall

Bijan Nichols, PK, Rockwall-Heath: Legit weapon as well, per DCTF.

La’Darius Turner, ATH, Mesquite