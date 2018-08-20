These area 6A football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 6A team in Dallas-Fort Worth.
District 3-6A
Cisco Caston, ATH, Weatherford: The 6-foot-2 Caston can play wide receiver and defensive back.
Christian Gadison, WR, LD Bell: Recorded 457 yards receiving and one touchdowns in 2017.
Brandon Johnson, RB, Richland: Excelled in limited playing time, including Rebels’ playoff run.
Jonathan Rodriguez, LB, Haltom: Recorded 32 tackles, 4 for loss and 3 sacks last season.
Poukesi Vakauta, DL, Euless Trinity
District 4-6A
Titus Elliot, QB, FW Paschal
DeShawn Gaddie, Arlington Lamar: The 3-star prospect had 37 tackles and 2 INTs.
Malcolm Mays, QB, Arlington Bowie: Recorded 1,000 yards passing and 8 TDs.
Brandon Nash, QB, Arlington Sam Houston
Antoine Parker, RB, Arlington Martin: Recorded 333 yards rushing and 2 TDs.
LeAndre Roberts, ATH, FW Trimble Tech: The sophomore saw time as a freshman on varsity.
Jahari Rogers, QB, Arlington: Moves from receiver to quarterback full-time
Chris Taylor, WR, North Crowley: Showed promise as a sophomore, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
District 5-6A
Sione Finau, OL, Keller Central
Gage Haskin, ATH, Timber Creek: Recorded 238 yards receiving and 3 TDs.
Seth Meador, ATH, Denton Guyer: Was a two-way started last season.
Wills Meyer, WR, Southlake Carroll
Enoch Ntchobo, RB, Keller: Recorded 393 yards rushing and 3 TDs.
Daniel Sabedra, DB, Fossil Ridge: Started as a sophomore, but missed all of 2017.
Hudson White, QB, Byron Nelson
Jacob Wolfe, DE, Eaton
District 6-6A
Chance Hernandez, QB, Irving Nimitz: Missed the last seven games last season, but is 100 percent.
Ryan Hirt, RB, Coppell: Versatile runner, who runs much bigger than his size would indicate, per DCTF.
Josh Johnson, ATH, Flower Mound: Versatile play-maker who could play any skill position on offense, per DCTF.
Jaylon Lott, RB, Hebron: Recorded 483 yards rushing and 6 TDs.
Solomon Neal, WR, Irving
Nick Nielsen, OL, Lewisville: Selected second-team all-district.
DeMarcus Sanders, CB, Irving MacArthur: Recorded 2 INTs.
Gus Sralla, QB, Marcus: The 6-foot-7 Sralla can contribute if not at quarterback.
District 7-6A
Tameron Derrough, WR, Lake Ridge
Dameon Dawson, WR, Mansfield
Zakhari Franklin, WR, Cedar Hill
Holland Jacobs, DB, Grand Prairie: Runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.
Marsel McDuffie, RB, South Grand Prairie: Talented sophomore, per DCTF.
Will Morgan, TE, Waxahachie: All-district selection.
Prince Omorogbe, LB, Summit: Recorded 14 sacks.
Shun’Darion Ward, QB, DeSoto: Recorded 469 yards passing and 4 TDs.
District 8-6A
De’Braylon Carroll, OL, Duncanville.
Milton Catalina, DB, Berkner: Recorded 5 INTs.
Brandon Epton, ATH, Dallas Molina: Recorded 358 yards receiving and 4 TDs.
Jvon Espinoza, LB, Richardson: Three-year starter.
Jamadric Mackey, OL, Lake Highlands: Solid offensive line led by Mackey and Carlos Sanches, per DCTF.
Dominique Shelmon, WR, Skyline: Recorded 622 yards receiving and 4 TDs.
J’veon Tennyson, LB, Dallas White: Solid junior season, per DCTF.
Ford Woods, WR, Pearce: Recorded 386 yards and one touchdown.
District 9-6A
Wayne Anderson RB, Prosper: Likely moves to offense to become the featured RB, per DCTF.
Devyn Butler, DB, Allen
Collin Drake, QB, McKinney Boyd: Played final six games last season as a freshman.
Greg Draughn, ATH, Plano West
Jarius Jackson, ATH, Plano: Recorded 22 tackles.
Tommy Roy, LB, Dallas Jesuit: Rangy linebacker who can cover a lot of ground, per DCTF.
Trey Scott-Jones, RB Plano East: Listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash.
Jack Vinson, LB, McKinney: Recorded 32 tackles and one sack.
District 10-6A
Jourdan Boze, RB, Naaman Forest
Micah Buchanan, DB, Sachse: Started 13 games as a sophomore.
Jabari Ellis, ATH, Garland: Returns after missing all of 2017.
Alex Garcia, ATH, North Garland: Has played TE and LB, but could move to QB.
Antonio Hull, WR, Rowlett: Recorded 493 yards receiving and 5 TDs.
Kyler Kinsey, DB, South Garland: Hard-hitting defensive back, per DCTF.
Aaron Okolo, DL, Wylie
Camar Wheaton, RB, Lakeview Centennial: Recorded 832 yards rushing in five games.
District 11-6A
Kendrick Blackshire, LB, Mesquite Horn: Recorded 69 tackles and 3 sacks.
Jawuan Clark, RB, North Mesquite: Has the size and speed to run over or around defenders, per DCTF.
Zach Henry, RB, Rockwall
Bijan Nichols, PK, Rockwall-Heath: Legit weapon as well, per DCTF.
La’Darius Turner, ATH, Mesquite
