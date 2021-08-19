TCU
Former TCU star gets bobblehead treatment, but Horned Frogs fans should move fast
Make some room on your collectibles shelf, TCU fans.
A new limited edition bobblehead of former Horned Frogs great Jalen Reagor is available for preorder at FOCO.com.
Reagor, who was a two-time All-American during his four years at TCU, was a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Reagor attended Waxahachie High School.
There are 144 available Reagor bobbleheads at $50 each. FOCO sold out of its limited-edition bobbleheads of former TCU baseball players Alex Young and Jake Arrieta earlier this summer.
Comments