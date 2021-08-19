TCU

Former TCU star gets bobblehead treatment, but Horned Frogs fans should move fast

A limited-editition bobblehead of former TCU football star Jalen Reagor is available for preorder on FOCO.com.
A limited-editition bobblehead of former TCU football star Jalen Reagor is available for preorder on FOCO.com.

Make some room on your collectibles shelf, TCU fans.

A new limited edition bobblehead of former Horned Frogs great Jalen Reagor is available for preorder at FOCO.com.

Reagor, who was a two-time All-American during his four years at TCU, was a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Reagor attended Waxahachie High School.

There are 144 available Reagor bobbleheads at $50 each. FOCO sold out of its limited-edition bobbleheads of former TCU baseball players Alex Young and Jake Arrieta earlier this summer.

Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
