Former TCU star gets bobblehead treatment, but Horned Frogs fans should move fast

A limited-editition bobblehead of former TCU football star Jalen Reagor is available for preorder on FOCO.com. Special to the Star-Telegram

Make some room on your collectibles shelf, TCU fans.

A new limited edition bobblehead of former Horned Frogs great Jalen Reagor is available for preorder at FOCO.com.

Reagor, who was a two-time All-American during his four years at TCU, was a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. Reagor attended Waxahachie High School.

There are 144 available Reagor bobbleheads at $50 each. FOCO sold out of its limited-edition bobbleheads of former TCU baseball players Alex Young and Jake Arrieta earlier this summer.