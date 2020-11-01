Dallas Cowboys
Ex-TCU star, Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor scores first NFL TD against Dallas Cowboys
Former TCU star receiver Jalen Reagor scored his first career NFL touchdown Sunday night.
The Philadelphia Eagles rookie caught a 2-yard pass from Carson Wentz in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Reagor missed the previous five games with a thumb injury. He had five receptions for 96 yards combined in his first two games after being selected 21st overall in last spring’s NFL draft.
Comments