Ben DiNucci leads Dallas Cowboys’ opening drive with help from CeeDee Lamb trick play
The Ben DiNucci era of Dallas Cowboys football got off to a decent start Sunday night with the help of some razzle dazzle.
The rookie quarterback who is making his first career NFL start against the Philadelphia Eagles led the Cowboys to a score on their first drive of the game. Greg Zuerlein connected on a 49-yard field goal to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.
On the 47-yard drive, the Cowboys ran a double reverse in which DiNucci was a lead blocker for CeeDee Lamb on the 19-yard gain.
Alas, the Cowboys were threatening to increase their lead after forcing a Carson Wentz fumble at the Philadelphia 25 but DiNucci gave it right back a few plays later when he fumbled on a sack.
