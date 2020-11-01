Ben DiNucci leads Dallas Cowboys’ opening drive with help from CeeDee Lamb trick play

The Ben DiNucci era of Dallas Cowboys football got off to a decent start Sunday night with the help of some razzle dazzle.

The rookie quarterback who is making his first career NFL start against the Philadelphia Eagles led the Cowboys to a score on their first drive of the game. Greg Zuerlein connected on a 49-yard field goal to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.

On the 47-yard drive, the Cowboys ran a double reverse in which DiNucci was a lead blocker for CeeDee Lamb on the 19-yard gain.

Alas, the Cowboys were threatening to increase their lead after forcing a Carson Wentz fumble at the Philadelphia 25 but DiNucci gave it right back a few plays later when he fumbled on a sack.

.@donlwilson6 sacks Wentz for a loss of 10 yds & recovers the ball



@NFLonNBC pic.twitter.com/w1L7wEs6AE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 2, 2020