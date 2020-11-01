Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Ben DiNucci leads Dallas Cowboys’ opening drive with help from CeeDee Lamb trick play

The Ben DiNucci era of Dallas Cowboys football got off to a decent start Sunday night with the help of some razzle dazzle.

The rookie quarterback who is making his first career NFL start against the Philadelphia Eagles led the Cowboys to a score on their first drive of the game. Greg Zuerlein connected on a 49-yard field goal to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.

On the 47-yard drive, the Cowboys ran a double reverse in which DiNucci was a lead blocker for CeeDee Lamb on the 19-yard gain.

Alas, the Cowboys were threatening to increase their lead after forcing a Carson Wentz fumble at the Philadelphia 25 but DiNucci gave it right back a few plays later when he fumbled on a sack.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service