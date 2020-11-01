Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, score, news

The Dallas Cowboys play for first place in the NFC East Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Despite a 2-5 start the Cowboys can move into first place with a win. But they’ll have to do it with rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. He takes over for Andy Dalton, who is out after suffering a concussion in last week’s 25-3 loss to Washington.

The Eagles (2-4-1) are coming off a 22-21 win against the New York Giants on Oct. 22.

The Cowboys and Eagles kick off at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

