Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV, time, line, records

The Dallas Cowboys, believe it or not, will be playing for first place in the NFC East Sunday night when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys (2-5) are coming off a disheartening 25-3 loss at Washington in which Ben DiNucci had to replace quarterback Andy Dalton in the third quarter. Dalton, who was starting in place of Dak Prescott who is out for the season with a broken ankle, has been in concussion protocol and it’s not known if he’ll be available Sunday. Washington (2-4) has a bye this week, so if Dallas beat the Eagles (2-4-1), the Cowboys would be in first place.

Both teams have been decimated by injuries and have flailing defenses. The Eagles have given up the 25th most points; the Cowboys have allowed an NFL worst 243 points. The Eagles are coming off a resilient comeback win over the Giants in an ugly, much-maligned game on Thursday night. Sunday’s matchup seems ripe to out-ugly it.

Dallas Cowboys (2-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1)

Date: Nov. 1, 2020

Time: 7:20 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5) with Al Michael, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys +7.5 (Over/under: 43.5)

