Dallas Cowboys defense burned again. Mike Nolan stops presser after hot sauce incident.

You can’t make this stuff up.

As if things haven’t been going badly enough for the Dallas Cowboys defense, now they’re dealing with burning eyes.

Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to cut his Zoom press conference short Monday after getting Tabasco sauce in his eye. He later resumed the interview after cleaning out his eye. The hot sauce was on his fingers, apparently, which he used to rub his eye.

The Cowboys’ defense has allowed an NFL worst 243 points during the team’s 2-5 start.

Can't make this stuff up..

damn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 26, 2020

Poor situational awareness extends to Cowboys coaching staff. Defense burned again https://t.co/V7Cw2zV1L3 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 26, 2020

Mike Nolan said his eye is feeling better, "it was burning" so everything is fine now. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 26, 2020

TRYNA FIRE UPPPPP THAT DEFENSEEEEEEEE https://t.co/FiDQS0A29x — (fiddles with ice packs) (@natekotisso) October 26, 2020