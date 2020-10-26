Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defense burned again. Mike Nolan stops presser after hot sauce incident.

You can’t make this stuff up.

As if things haven’t been going badly enough for the Dallas Cowboys defense, now they’re dealing with burning eyes.

Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to cut his Zoom press conference short Monday after getting Tabasco sauce in his eye. He later resumed the interview after cleaning out his eye. The hot sauce was on his fingers, apparently, which he used to rub his eye.

The Cowboys’ defense has allowed an NFL worst 243 points during the team’s 2-5 start.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service