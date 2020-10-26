Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defense burned again. Mike Nolan stops presser after hot sauce incident.
You can’t make this stuff up.
As if things haven’t been going badly enough for the Dallas Cowboys defense, now they’re dealing with burning eyes.
Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Mike Nolan had to cut his Zoom press conference short Monday after getting Tabasco sauce in his eye. He later resumed the interview after cleaning out his eye. The hot sauce was on his fingers, apparently, which he used to rub his eye.
The Cowboys’ defense has allowed an NFL worst 243 points during the team’s 2-5 start.
