‘Cowboys quit today.’ Former players, media call out Dallas players for lackluster loss

We may disagree over what is worst about the current state of the Dallas Cowboys, but there seems to be a growing collective sentiment that many of the players are not bought in.

It’s not clear if that has something to do with first-year coach Mike McCarthy, some of his first-year assistants, or a general disconnect that has developed after a 2-5 start, including Sunday’s 25-3 loss to Washington.

It wasn’t just the lopsided loss to a 1-5 team, but it was the way the team reacted (or didn’t) after quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of the game by an illegal hit. Jon Bostic was ejected after leading with his helmet on a sliding Dalton, and knocked Dalton’s helmet off in the process. Dalton was tested for a concussion and was alert and in “good spirits” before flying home with the team Sunday night. He’ll enter the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday.

“The Cowboys quit today, and for you to sit there and watch your quarterback get knocked out, lay on the ground, and no one comes to his defense, I just don’t understand it,” said NFL veteran and NBC’s “Football Night in America” analyst Rodney Harrison.

“I look at the culture of this team and they’re soft. How could you allow your quarterback to get his head knocked off and no one comes to his defense? It speaks to the culture, it speaks to the selfishness of the Cowboys, and the Cowboys flat-out quit today.”

Harrison wasn’t the only one taking shots at the Cowboys’ futile effort. Even McCarthy was at a loss for words for why his team showed no fight after the hit on Dalton.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another and protecting one another,” McCarthy said. “So, definitely it was probably not the response that you would expect.”

The response on social media, however, was exactly what you’d expect after another lackluster loss by the Cowboys.

The #Cowboys aren’t connected in the locker room. They’re a selfish bunch and that shows up in their play. A bunch of “me” guys playing as individual contractors. That’s why they don’t hustle, communicate or fight for each other. Everyone is a solid artist not a band member https://t.co/9jPeofBneB — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) October 25, 2020

Mike McCarthy has no idea how to get this team to respond. — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_Journalist) October 25, 2020

It was Jason Garrett, Rod Marinelli and Chris Richard fault last yr, now it’s McCarthy and Nolan’s fault this yr. Different staff same problem, defense stinks. That’s none of my business tho, don’t know why I brought it up. https://t.co/3xK2XDUzBW — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 25, 2020

Mike McCarthy has found research that shows teams trailing 22-3 at halftime are less likely to win the game https://t.co/4WRqdP8HZN — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 25, 2020

How good must Aaron Rodgers be to make Mike McCarthy look competent for 13 years — WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 25, 2020

A reminder the #Cowboys barely had a head coaching search. They interviewed Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy. That's it. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2020

Anyone going to set the edge or contain for the Cowboys. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 25, 2020

NOT advocating for a firing nor should they even think about it. But for the first time in 10 years, this game reminded me of the GB game in 2010 when Wade Phillips got fired. Just non-competitive #DALvsWSH — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) October 25, 2020

The fact no 1 on @dallascowboys went after Bostic on the Dalton hit is an absolute embarrassment for everyone wearing that uniform.



You’re ok getting whooped on the scoreboard AND getting punked?



You’re not gonna think you can just beat me or my boys up



Give me the 15 yd flag — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 25, 2020