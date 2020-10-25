Dallas Cowboys
‘As flat a team as I have seen.’ Dallas Cowboys’ 1st half at Washington draws disdain
The Dallas Cowboys have been consistent. Give them that.
The Cowboys’ first-half performance against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, was more of the same from the 2020 season.
Dallas trailed 22-3 at the half after a Cowboys drive ended with Andy Dalton’s pass to Ezekiel Elliott deflected off Elliott’s hands inside the 10-yard line for a drive and half-ending Washington interception.
Former Cowboys great Daryl Johnston was surprised at what he was seeing late in the first half.
“This is as flat a team as I have seen that has everything in front of them,” Johnston said during the Fox broadcast.
During the Fox halftime show, analyst Michael Strahan called the Cowboys’ performance “uninspired football.”
Washington has outgained Dallas 252 yards to 108 in the first half.
