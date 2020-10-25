‘As flat a team as I have seen.’ Dallas Cowboys’ 1st half at Washington draws disdain

The Dallas Cowboys have been consistent. Give them that.

The Cowboys’ first-half performance against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, was more of the same from the 2020 season.

Dallas trailed 22-3 at the half after a Cowboys drive ended with Andy Dalton’s pass to Ezekiel Elliott deflected off Elliott’s hands inside the 10-yard line for a drive and half-ending Washington interception.

Former Cowboys great Daryl Johnston was surprised at what he was seeing late in the first half.

“This is as flat a team as I have seen that has everything in front of them,” Johnston said during the Fox broadcast.

During the Fox halftime show, analyst Michael Strahan called the Cowboys’ performance “uninspired football.”

Washington has outgained Dallas 252 yards to 108 in the first half.

Zeke getting destroyed, called by Jim Ross... pic.twitter.com/EKTs5uNGwU — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 25, 2020

Washington Football Team is just destroying The Dallas Whatever That Is But It Isn't A Football Team. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 25, 2020

The longest Dallas play thus far has been 14 yards. The Redskins with their 31st ranked offense have plays of 52, 40 and 26 yards thus far. — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) October 25, 2020

Usually don't see that much separation unless it's a double move. Diggs got caught with his eyes in the backfield. DO YOUR JOB. — Darren Woodson (@darrenwoodson28) October 25, 2020

Ight so we getting drug by Washington right now?? Ok maybe rebuild year? #cowboys — Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) October 25, 2020

#Cowboys fans, you deserve better.

That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 25, 2020