Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Week 7 live updates

The Dallas Cowboys face a must-win Sunday against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.

Why is it a must-win for the Cowboys? It’s an NFC East meeting against what was expected to be the worst team in what is now considered the worst division in the NFL. But even more than their won-loss record, it’s a must-win for the Cowboys because another loss could potentially splinter an already shaken locker room under first-year coach Mike McCarthy.

Follow all of the action right here with live breaking news, updates, and analysis from the reporters on the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service