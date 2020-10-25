Dallas Cowboys in for wet game against Washington as forecast calls for persistent rain

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team are likely to be playing in a light rain for much of Sunday’s game at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

It was raining lightly Sunday morning and the forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain when the game kicks at noon, according to weather.com. The rain is expected to persist, with a 75% chance at 1 p.m. and a 60% at 2 p.m. It doesn’t drop to 35% until 3 p.m. when the game should be wrapping up.

The Cowboys (2-4) are trying to stay out of last place in the NFC East with a win against Washington (1-5).

Still raining less than 90 minutes before kickoff. Not a good look for Cowboys team that has had trouble holding on to the football #DALvsWAS #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/PJMoMJpBmv — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 25, 2020