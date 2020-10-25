Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Dallas Cowboys in for wet game against Washington as forecast calls for persistent rain

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team are likely to be playing in a light rain for much of Sunday’s game at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

It was raining lightly Sunday morning and the forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain when the game kicks at noon, according to weather.com. The rain is expected to persist, with a 75% chance at 1 p.m. and a 60% at 2 p.m. It doesn’t drop to 35% until 3 p.m. when the game should be wrapping up.

The Cowboys (2-4) are trying to stay out of last place in the NFC East with a win against Washington (1-5).

