Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Andy Dalton knocked out after dirty hit, Washington linebacker ejected

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked from Sunday’s game on this play in which Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected with leading with his helmet. He knocked Dalton’s helmet off on the play early in the second half.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked from Sunday’s game on this play in which Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected with leading with his helmet. He knocked Dalton’s helmet off on the play early in the second half. Patrick Semansky AP

Andy Dalton left Sunday’s game with a potential concussion after Washington Football team linebacker Jon Bostic knocked Dalton’s helmet off early in the second half.

Bostic led with his helmet and hit Dalton as he was sliding at the end of a run. Bostic was ejected from the game.

Dalton was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback was starting his second game in place of Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a broken ankle. The Cowboys were losing 25-3 late in the third quarter.

Ben DiNucci, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 7th round in last spring’s draft, took over for Dalton. He completed his first pass attempt for 32 yards to Amari Cooper but was sacked on his next two pass attempts. The Cowboys depleted offensive line has allowed five sacks in less than three full quarters.

If DiNucci left the game, tight end Blake Bell would be the emergency quarterback for the Cowboys.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service