Dallas Cowboys Andy Dalton knocked out after dirty hit, Washington linebacker ejected

Andy Dalton left Sunday’s game with a potential concussion after Washington Football team linebacker Jon Bostic knocked Dalton’s helmet off early in the second half.

Bostic led with his helmet and hit Dalton as he was sliding at the end of a run. Bostic was ejected from the game.

Dalton was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback was starting his second game in place of Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a broken ankle. The Cowboys were losing 25-3 late in the third quarter.

Ben DiNucci, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the 7th round in last spring’s draft, took over for Dalton. He completed his first pass attempt for 32 yards to Amari Cooper but was sacked on his next two pass attempts. The Cowboys depleted offensive line has allowed five sacks in less than three full quarters.

If DiNucci left the game, tight end Blake Bell would be the emergency quarterback for the Cowboys.

